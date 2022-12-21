US to Send Patriot Missiles, Russia Threatens Hypersonic Missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has landed in D.C. According to Reuters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will meet with Biden, address Congress and seek “weapons, weapons, and more weapons.” As this went on, deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia, Dimitry Medvedev, visited President Xi and, when the US announced plans to send Patriot missiles, Russia threatened hypersonic missiles. As the US promises to follow Zelenskiy without end, Russia promises to continue until all “tasks are fulfilled.”

This is Zelenskiy’s first overseas trip since Russia invaded his country.

Zelensky was treated as a hero upon his arrival in the United States, accompanied by US Air Force jets.

Mr. Zelenskiy, dubbed Winston Churchill and George Washington to further his ‘hero’ image, has demanded we put up a no-fly zone that would lead to World War III; launch preemptive NATO strikes on Russia; engage in a swift and more intense military reprisal after claiming Russia attacked Poland when Ukraine did it; not to be afraid of nuclear war; put Nazis in his military; and oppose all negotiations until Putin is overthrown, which isn’t going to happen. He also demanded we pay his bureaucrats’ salaries, and we do.

It is disgraceful that the U.S. congress is welcoming this tyrant in front of a joint session tonight, and funding his perpetual war effort. It speaks to the rot within our society that we elevate such a slime ball in our halls of power. — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) December 21, 2022



The US is giving Zelensky another $45 billion for Christmas and weapons, weapons, weapons. That brings the total aid to over $100 billion, not counting the weapons, weapons, and weapons. There is no end or limits since Biden and Congress promised to follow Ukraine seemingly to the burning pits of Hell.

“Zelensky is basically an ungrateful international welfare queen,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted Wednesday.

ZELENSKIY SAYS $5 BILLION IS NOT ENOUGH

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to speak to Congress and President Joe Biden on Wednesday and claim the $45 billion worth of aid designated for Ukraine in the $1.7 trillion omnibus bill is not enough support.

KREMLIN SPOKESPERSON RESPONDS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said nothing good would come of the trip, and Russia saw no chance of peace talks.

“Weapon supplies (by the U.S.) continue, and the assortment of supplied weapons is expanding. All this, of course, leads to an aggravation of the conflict and, in fact, does not bode well for Ukraine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

The White House plans to send long-range Patriot missiles to Ukraine. They can reach Russia and have a range of about 113 miles.

The Patriot missiles could change the way Russia deals with the conflict. The weapons are an escalation.

As Zelensky landed in D.C. to get billions of dollars and weapons, Putin declared “no limit” to military spending. He raised the age of conscription to 30, added another 300,000 soldiers to the army, and declared all “tasks will be fulfilled” in the “new territories” Russia annexed.

NATO and Russia continue to escalate until the planet blows up.

US BETS PATRIOT MISSILES, PUTIN ADDS HYPERSONIC MISSILES

Putin, for his part in Wednesday’s statements, vowed to see the military operation through until all goals are achieved in Ukraine, also pledging to continue giving the military anything it needs.

As the White House approved Patriot missiles for Ukraine spread internationally, Putin indicated readiness to deploy the hypersonic Sarmat missile to Ukraine.

He also said Russia needed to take special note of the importance of drones in the 10-month conflict and said Russia’s hypersonic Sarmat missile – dubbed “Satan II” would be ready for deployment in the near future.

For Kiev, Putin’s new threats will only underscore the need to keep the anti-air defenses and longer-range missiles flowing from the West.

PUTIN RESPONDS

Speaking at an extended meeting of the Board of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Putin said that Russia is facing the “military potential and capabilities of almost all major NATO countries” in Ukraine, adding that this will not stop Moscow from achieving its objectives.

He went on to say that “all information about NATO forces [and] the means which are actively being used against us during the special military operation, are well known” and that all of this should be “carefully analyzed and used” to increase the combat capabilities of Russia’s armed forces and security agencies.

Earlier this month, Putin blasted the West’s policies of shipping weapons to Ukraine and accused the West of fueling “genocide and terror in the Donbas,” saying it is turning Ukraine into “a colony” and “is cynically using the Ukrainian people as cannon fodder, a battering ram against Russia.”

THE NOBLE WAR

Hypersonic and Patriot missiles, weapons, weapons, and weapons don’t sound noble.

Maybe under those circumstances, the public would’ve been more aware of once-commonplace concepts raised in the context of US foreign policy — like “mission creep” or “escalatory spiral” or “nuclear brinksmanship” or “no-bid contracts” or “military-industrial complex” Oh well — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) December 21, 2022

Related