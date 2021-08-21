Biden guaranteed Kabul stability in June, so much so allies kept their embassies

















As late as June, Joe Biden guaranteed the allies that the U.S. would ensure Kabul’s stability, so much so that they could keep their embassies.

Biden said he would maintain enough of a security presence in Afghanistan to ensure they could continue to operate in the capital following the main U.S. withdrawal. He was either lying or actually thought they could keep Kabul. The level of incompetence is mind-blowing.

“Biden promised U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other leaders at the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, England, that “critical U.S. enablers” would remain in place to keep Kabul safe following the drawdown of NATO forces, the note said. British officials determined the U.S. would provide enough personnel to ensure that the U.K. embassy in Kabul could continue operating,” Bloomberg reports.

Bloomberg says this shows how Western governments were caught off guard.

The Europeans believed in a mentally challenged US President. That was their mistake. You can’t believe a word Biden says.

The WOKES are incompetent to lead.

Pressure is also growing on Biden to extend his Aug. 31 deadline to pull out troops from the country in order to get as many people as possible safely out of the country.

Biden seems to think he has to be out by 9/11. He has some kind of illicit deal with the Taliban.

