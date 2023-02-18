Biden Guarantees Welfare and Pensions to Ukraine

By
M Dowling
-
1
78

Before begrudgingly providing aid to East Palestine, Joe Biden promised aid to Ukraine for their pensions and welfare. The taxpayer funds he gives will also go to Ukrainians who fled Ukraine. He wants to make sure they “have something in their pocket.”

He didn’t care if the people of East Palestine had anything in their pockets or even if they had safe air and water. When he made the annoucement about paying Ukrainian pensions, he had denied aid to East Palestine.

“Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke with officials at the White House early this morning to address the need for federal help,” DeWine’s office said in a statement. “As a result of this conversation, the Governor has requested assistance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health and Emergency Response Team, and the CDC to provide on-the-ground assistance in East Palestine.”

“The DeWine Administration has been in daily contact with FEMA to discuss the need for federal support, however FEMA continues to tell Governor DeWine that Ohio is not eligible for assistance at this time,” the statement continued. “Governor DeWine will continue working with FEMA to determine what assistance can be provided.”

He changed his mind after Donald Trump said he was going to visit East Palestine and after heavy backlash.

Biden looks upon Americans as the ATM with no other worth. We can’t afford food and energy so we can pay for Ukrainians?

This so-called president is sending cash to one of the most corrupt European nations.

Rep. Thomas Massie writes, “Biden bragged about paying pensions for Ukrainians, But we hit the debt limit, and his Treasury Secretary is taking “extraordinary measures,” which means Biden is now literally selling investments of US pensions to fund Ukrainian pensions.”

According to Mitch McConnell, Republicans want this fiasco in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Biden is leading the destruction of our country. He’s an evil, brain-damged man.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
1 hour ago

I didn’t here about a vote in Congress for this and only the House can offer up spending bills.

2
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz