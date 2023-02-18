Biden Guarantees Welfare and Pensions to Ukraine

Before begrudgingly providing aid to East Palestine, Joe Biden promised aid to Ukraine for their pensions and welfare. The taxpayer funds he gives will also go to Ukrainians who fled Ukraine. He wants to make sure they “have something in their pocket.”

He didn’t care if the people of East Palestine had anything in their pockets or even if they had safe air and water. When he made the annoucement about paying Ukrainian pensions, he had denied aid to East Palestine.

“Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke with officials at the White House early this morning to address the need for federal help,” DeWine’s office said in a statement. “As a result of this conversation, the Governor has requested assistance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health and Emergency Response Team, and the CDC to provide on-the-ground assistance in East Palestine.”

“The DeWine Administration has been in daily contact with FEMA to discuss the need for federal support, however FEMA continues to tell Governor DeWine that Ohio is not eligible for assistance at this time,” the statement continued. “Governor DeWine will continue working with FEMA to determine what assistance can be provided.”

He changed his mind after Donald Trump said he was going to visit East Palestine and after heavy backlash.

Biden looks upon Americans as the ATM with no other worth. We can’t afford food and energy so we can pay for Ukrainians?

This so-called president is sending cash to one of the most corrupt European nations.

Rep. Thomas Massie writes, “Biden bragged about paying pensions for Ukrainians, But we hit the debt limit, and his Treasury Secretary is taking “extraordinary measures,” which means Biden is now literally selling investments of US pensions to fund Ukrainian pensions.”

Biden on aid to Ukraine – “It’s going to allow pensions and social support to be paid to the Ukrainian people so they have something in their pocket.” Biden is guaranteeing pensions and welfare for Ukrainians but can’t guarantee aid for Ohio. America last. pic.twitter.com/2Qvdgt7Ce4 — MAZE (@mazemoore) February 17, 2023

According to Mitch McConnell, Republicans want this fiasco in Ukraine.

McConnell wants the war in Ukraine more than Biden does: “The overwhelming majority of Republicans are not only behind the Ukrainians but would send aid more quickly than the president has.” pic.twitter.com/j1TP4SgrsY — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) February 17, 2023

Meanwhile, Biden is leading the destruction of our country. He’s an evil, brain-damged man.

