Europeans Call for a Probe of Seymour Hersh’s Allegations

Several Europeans are calling for an investigation of the destruction of Nord Stream in the wake of Seymour Hersh’s account of the attack. Hersh presented a compelling account, but it didn’t include facts. However, most people suspect the US and the attack was an attack on Europe’s fuel source.

This fervor could escalate. So far, the people complaining are not key politicians. Most European leaders don’t want to dredge the attack up for fear of repercussions.

If Team Biden did do this, the repercussions would be devastating. Let’s hope it’s not true.

The Response

The AfD

The Alternative for Germany Party (AfD) demands an investigation of Seymour Hersh’s article, and if it’s found to be accurate, he wants US troops out of Germany.

The AfD Co-chairman Tino Chrupalla said in the German Bundestag, “As the American investigative journalist Seymour Hersh claims to have learned from a source involved in the operational planning, the United States of America is said to have planned the demolition of Nord Stream and carried it out jointly with Norway.”

“The Pulitzer Prize winner’s suspicions must be investigated,” Chrupalla continued.

“Has NATO’s leading power carried out an attack on our country’s vital critical infrastructure in European waters?” he asked. “Then one would have to question whether the alliance guarantees security in Europe or rather endangers it. The consequence would be the withdrawal of all U.S. troops.”

“This is the most serious terrorist action against our critical infrastructure since the Second World War,” he added.

An election is coming, and Scholz won’t want an investigation right now.

Chrupalla noted that the Baltic pipeline was opened almost immediately after the pipeline was blown up.

You can translate this into English by going to settings, clicking options, and then go to your language.



Clare Daly

Clare Daly also wants an investigation. The problem I have is everyone is lauding Seymour Hersh, but his history is not all that.

“Then along comes Seymour Hersh, the world’s most acclaimed living investigative journalist, who produced a detailed claim that the US and Norway executed the Nord Stream gas explosion. And I find it jaw-dropping that the EU is still not asking questions.” pic.twitter.com/1dywcEjsTV — sarah (@sahouraxo) February 16, 2023

Mick Wallace

European MP Mick Wallace is also pushing hard for an investigation.

European MP Mick Wallace condemns USA attack on Russia’s Nord Stream pipeline: “Pulitzer-Prize winning journalist Seymour Hersh just published a report that presents detailed claims that on President Biden’s orders, the US, with Norway’s help, blew up the Nord Stream pipelines.”… https://t.co/R0yw9eN7pd pic.twitter.com/hl6ekuj7Pd — kanekoa.substack.com (@KanekoaTheGreat) February 17, 2023

Russia wants an investigation.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responds to Seymour Hersh’s Nordstream article and urges foreign media to investigate: “Since not all of you report to Ned Price, you might give this investigation a try.” pic.twitter.com/U2lhs6Fxbf — COMBATE |🇵🇷 (@upholdreality) February 17, 2023

