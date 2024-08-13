Biden-Harris Admin Is Racing Foreigners to Citizenship

The New York Times reports that the administration is granting a record number of citizenship requests. Under Joe Biden, more than 3.3 million foreigners have citizenship.

It’s common knowledge that new immigrants vote Democrat because they usually need handouts or are recruited by their aggressive machine. What is also true is the swing states are very close to being lost to Republicans in perpetuity.

The NY Times report stated that in under five months, application processing speed is now on par with 2013 and 2014. About 3.3 million immigrants have become citizens during President Joe Biden’s time in office, with less than two months to go before the close of the 2024 fiscal year.

10,000 votes lose some of these elections. The last election was lost by under 43,000 votes in a country of over 335 million people.

From the NY Times:

It’s unclear how many of the new voters live in battleground states, but a number of the states where Kamala Harris or Donald Trump must win have large and growing numbers of voting-age naturalized citizens, including Georgia, Arizona, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

In Savannah, Ga., people from 19 countries streamed into a federal courthouse recently to take the oath of allegiance.

It’s all about votes. Of course, many are in swing states. We know that from many previous reports.

Immigrants Are Becoming U.S. Citizens at Fastest Clip in Years

The government has reduced a [alleged] backlog of applications that built up during the Trump administration. New citizens say they are looking forward to voting in November.

It’s not just the backlog, as the Times admitted. It’s so these people can vote.

After taking office in 2021, Biden issued an executive order that sought to reverse former President Donald Trump’s stricter immigration stance and go back to Obama’s loosey-goosey approach.

Democrats want all the power so they can tell us what to eat, to say, to drive, where to travel and how often we can do it.

“The surge in naturalization efficiency isn’t just about clearing backlogs; it’s potentially reshaping the electorate, merely months before a pivotal election,” said Xiao Wang, chief executive of Boundless, a company that uses government data to analyze immigration trends and that offers services to immigrants who seek professional help in navigating the application process.

“Every citizenship application could be a vote that decides Senate seats or even the presidency,” Mr. Wang said.

Who knows if they even vetted anyone? They don’t care if they’re criminals or terrorists. Through chain migration, they also can bring whole families into the U.S. No one is watching the store as Democrats move toward communism.