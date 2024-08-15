UCLA Appeals Injunction Barring Jewish Exclusion Zones

US judge finds Jewish students were blocked from parts of university ‘because they refused to denounce their faith… a fact so unimaginable and so abhorrent’ to First Amendment.

Yesterday, Sentinel reported that UCLA lost its case, at least temporarily, to allow Jewish Exclusion Zones. Although this seems like an obvious decision, UCLA is contesting the ruling. A judge put a temporary injunction in place.

In terms of background, UCLA allowed anti-Semites to operate openly on campus last school year. Jewish students were harassed in numerous ways. Lawsuits were filed. In one, the university administration was hit with an injunction instructing it to stop allowing such discrimination. UCLA is now appealing this injunction, presumably so antisemitism can continue or they don’t have to settle for a large sum.

UCLA says it was a handful of students who were only briefly obstructed.

The radicals were giving out wristbands to those who rejected their faith. Wristband wearers were permitted to cross areas they deemed barred from Jewish students.

Uh, No!

Are we in 1939 Germany? Why didn’t UCLA stop these pro-Hamas and antifa radicals immediately?

Breaking: UCLA has filed an appeal to the 9th Circuit challenging the injunction which ruled that the university could not allow the discrimination and exclusion of Jewish students on UCLA campus. UCLA continues to prove that they’re antisemitism is a systemic problem. pic.twitter.com/2HliPFsqMy — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 15, 2024

Reason Magazine Outlined the Injunction Parameters:

[1.] Defendants [UCLA officials] … are prohibited from offering any ordinarily available programs, activities, or campus areas to students if Defendants know the ordinarily available programs, activities, or campus areas are not fully and equally accessible to Jewish students.

[2.] Defendants are prohibited from knowingly allowing or facilitating the exclusion of Jewish students from ordinarily available portions of UCLA’s programs, activities, and campus areas, whether as a result of a de-escalation strategy or otherwise.

[3.] On or before August 15, 2024, Defendants shall instruct Student Affairs Mitigator/Monitor (“SAM”) and any and all campus security teams (including without limitation UCPD and UCLA Security) that they are not to aid or participate in any obstruction of access for Jewish students to ordinarily available programs, activities, and campus areas.

[4.] For purposes of this order, all references to the exclusion of Jewish students shall include exclusion of Jewish students based on religious beliefs concerning the Jewish state of Israel.

[5.] Nothing in this order prevents Defendants from excluding Jewish students from ordinarily available programs, activities, and campus areas pursuant to UCLA code of conduct standards applicable to all UCLA students.

[6.] Absent a stay of this injunction by the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, this preliminary injunction shall take effect on August 15, 2024, and remain in effect pending trial in this action or further order of this Court or the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.