Did USSS Ignore Thomas Crooks Walking Around With a Rifle?

By
M DOWLING
-
0
21

Thomas Crooks allegedly strolled around the grounds with his gun visible before the Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump rally on July 13. Trump was almost killed, spectator Corey Comperatore lost his life, and two other spectators, David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, were critically wounded. The report appears to be inaccurate.

The photo shared by many online is very grainy. The raw video doesn’t show a gun.

This is the raw video, but I don’t see a rifle. The situation is bad enough without this. He probably hid it.

Tucker Carlson is still discussing the attempted assassination, which has been buried by the media. The Secret Service covered it up.

Last week, we posted photos and a video of Crooks jumping from building to building in plain sight.

Not only that, on the Tuesday before the Saturday rally, at least one officer asked the Secret Service to secure the building Crooks used to try to kill the former president.


