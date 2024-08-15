Did USSS Ignore Thomas Crooks Walking Around With a Rifle?

Thomas Crooks allegedly strolled around the grounds with his gun visible before the Butler, Pennsylvania, Trump rally on July 13. Trump was almost killed, spectator Corey Comperatore lost his life, and two other spectators, David Dutch, 57, and James Copenhaver, 74, were critically wounded. The report appears to be inaccurate.

The photo shared by many online is very grainy. The raw video doesn’t show a gun.

I just obtained a photo that was taken by an individual at the rally in PA of Crooks walking around the building before the assassination attempt WITH the gun used to shoot at President Trump. This photo was submitted to LEO in PA. To my knowledge, this photo has not been… pic.twitter.com/wpKLYmbeQj — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) August 15, 2024

This is the raw video, but I don’t see a rifle. The situation is bad enough without this. He probably hid it.

Tucker Carlson is still discussing the attempted assassination, which has been buried by the media. The Secret Service covered it up.

An attempted assassination, followed by a coup. It makes you wonder what’s next. Dave Smith has some ideas. (1:03) Dave Smith’s 2024 Predictions

(8:34) Who Is the President Right Now?

(12:39) The Greatest Scandal in American History

(19:34) The Deep State Coming Out of the… pic.twitter.com/Ux2T2F29fL — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 13, 2024

Last week, we posted photos and a video of Crooks jumping from building to building in plain sight.

HOLY SH!T. He was right there in plain sight. HOW TF DID THEY MISS HIM? pic.twitter.com/8lGOAtbNIi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 31, 2024

Not only that, on the Tuesday before the Saturday rally, at least one officer asked the Secret Service to secure the building Crooks used to try to kill the former president.

NEW CNN has obtained and published body cam footage from the day of the attempted Trump assassination where a police officer climbed up on the roof and saw the would-be assassin moments before he started shooting. The footage also shows a police officer complaining that he… pic.twitter.com/asfJj3btZ4 — Yashar Ali (@yashar) August 8, 2024