Biden-Harris Admin Released the Kill Ad Ryan Routh Wrote

Jesse Watters had a list of questions about the administration’s actions in the arrest of the attempted assassin of Donald Trump, Ryan Routh. Routh was formally charged with the attempted assassination of the former president.

Biden-Harris administration thought it a good idea to release the assassin’s letter to the world in which he wrote in part:

Dear World,

This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I am so sorry I failed you. It tried my best and gave all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job. And I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job. Everyone across the globe from the youngest to the oldest knows that Trump is unfit to be anything, much less US president.

It looks like an ad to kill him. The letter was found in a box given to an unnamed witness by Routh. The witness is still a mystery.

The box remained unopened by the witness until after Routh’s arrest on Sept. 15. Also, it contained ammunition, a metal pipe, “miscellaneous building materials,” unspecified tools, four phones, and other letters, according to the DOJ.

As Watters said, they won’t release Manifestos, but they felt the need to release the first page of Routh’s diatribe in which he offers money to kill Donald Trump.

Watters and many others pointed out that the assassin’s words were exactly the same as Joe Biden’s. We keep hearing Democrats rail that Donald Trump’s language, and the language of conservatives, in general, is endangering Democrats, but they are projecting.

Watch:

The Democrat party radicalizing people on a daily basis pic.twitter.com/PNBpuJnbVT — Jose Galan ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@jgalan707) September 24, 2024