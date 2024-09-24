Trudeau’s Minions Deny Rebel News a Journalism License

The Federal Court of Canada upheld an anti-free speech ruling by Justin Trudeau’s hand-picked censorship committee, denying conservative Rebel News a Qualified Canadian Journalism Organization (QCJO) news license.

The people don’t get to decide who and what they read. Trudeau’s government decides. Read the ruling and Rebel New’s defense of free speech here.

The censorship committee claimed that their news outlet only produced 2% original media, which is inaccurate. The committee came up with that because they used a newswire.