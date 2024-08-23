Biden-Harris Agencies: DEI in “Every Action, Every Day”

Judicial Watch received Secret Service records that reveal DEI [diversity, equity, and inclusion] is prioritized for all agency employees in every action, every day. What makes this so extremely disturbing is that DEI is anti-American, racist, and based on Marxism.

Documents containing 311 pages were obtained through a lawsuit after one of Kamala Harris’s female agents went off the rails. They show that the Secret Service, which is part of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), demands that 12 percent of its workforce be composed of “persons with disabilities” and that it is the policy of the Secret Service to provide equal employment opportunity without regard to such non-merit factors as “disability (physical or mental).”

The Inclusion Council:

The newly obtained records include an undated document titled “Secret Service Inclusion and Engagement Council Charter: Changing the Game of Diversity and Inclusion,” in which the Secret Service puts forth a strategy for the council and establishes an “SES-level Executive Champion for Inclusion and Engagement:

The IEC’s collective duty is to help the Secret Service build, foster, create, and inspire a workforce where diversity and inclusion is not just “talked about” — but demonstrated by all employees through “Every Action, Every Day.” [Emphasis in original]

They should be watching the border as criminals and terrorists flood into the country. Instead, they are inculcating Marxism/communism into every agency.

The document notes that the Secret Service’s Inclusion and Engagement Council “will not rely solely on the legal requirements underscoring the principles of EEO and the voluntary initiatives in Diversity programs; rather, the IEC will seek innovative solutions outside the agency’s mandated requirements to create a culture where differences are valued and appreciated, and employee engagement is encouraged.”

The “Inclusive Diversity Vision Statement” instructs: “To be the employer of choice and ‘gold standard’ for leveraging inclusive diversity by modeling the qualities of mutual respect, admiration, and appreciation for cultural differences and varying perspectives.”

Instead of the best-qualified people, they appear to be pulling from the bottom percentile because they represent some immutable characteristic in their game of identity politics.