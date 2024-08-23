Biden-Harris Are Starting Up the Free COVID Tests

Why is Joe Biden launching the COVID testing program again at great expense right before the election? The administration claims it is because hospitalizations are up from 1.1 per 100,000 in the population to 4.4. Currently, COVID-19 is endemic and is equivalent to a cold or flu.

U.S. health officials said on Friday that the government’s free COVID-19 test delivery programs would reopen in late September, in time for the holiday season, and that they had launched an educational campaign targeting those at risk of severe disease.

Dawn O’Connell, an official at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, told reporters that the free testing program would be launched “as families start to move indoors this fall and begin spending time with their loved ones, both very old and very young.”

Why can’t people buy their own tests?

If you want the COVID shot, you should know they aren’t testing them any longer, and guess at which strain is mutating. They are still experimental, so they can’t be sued, and they are still mRNA. The traditional vaccine has not been approved yet.