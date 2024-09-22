Biden-Harris Border: They Are Now Pouring Through from Canada

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics, the U.S. Border Patrol has reported an unprecedented number of migrant encounters at the northern border between Canada and the United States, totaling 19,498 between October 2023 and July 2024.

This figure represents a significant increase over previous years, more than doubling the 10,021 encounters in the fiscal year of 2023 and nearly ten times the 2,238 encounters in 2022.

BLAINE, WA: The northern border crisis is America’s best-kept secret. While all the attention is on the southern border, illegal immigrants are freely crossing from Canada into Washington state, and Border Patrol agents are struggling to keep it under control.@tpusa |… pic.twitter.com/rYW1XSqBqb — FRONTLINES (@FrontlinesTPUSA) June 26, 2024

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: At US/Canada Border With Clinton County, NY Sheriff’s Office | Roughly 500 people a week from just this small sector of the US Canadian border crossed this section. Foreigners fly from other countries into Canada, get their tourist VISAs and cross the northern… pic.twitter.com/oyEz50l9iV — Andrea Shaffer, Employment/Labor Law (@Andreafreedom76) September 19, 2024

The encounters are down in the last quarter because Democrats want to win in November, and they hope you have a short memory. But this doesn’t count all the people being flown or bussed in or boating, flying, walking in without being caught. We have no idea how many are in this country illegally or who they are.

Harris is holding the gates wide open.

Pakistani illegals are entering the USA through the Open Border planning MASSIVE terror attacks for the one-year anniversary of 10/7. They just caught one at the NORTHERN BORDER. And what’s Kamala Harris doing? Holding the gates wide open… pic.twitter.com/cRwilI7RYk — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) September 8, 2024