Biden-Harris Border: They Are Now Pouring Through from Canada

By
M DOWLING
-
0
20

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) statistics, the U.S. Border Patrol has reported an unprecedented number of migrant encounters at the northern border between Canada and the United States, totaling 19,498 between October 2023 and July 2024.

This figure represents a significant increase over previous years, more than doubling the 10,021 encounters in the fiscal year of 2023 and nearly ten times the 2,238 encounters in 2022.

The encounters are down in the last quarter because Democrats want to win in November, and they hope you have a short memory. But this doesn’t count all the people being flown or bussed in or boating, flying, walking in without being caught. We have no idea how many are in this country illegally or who they are.

Harris is holding the gates wide open.


