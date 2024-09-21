SPOX on How Joyful Kamala Will Lower Cost of Living

By
M DOWLING
-
0
14

Kamala Harris Spokeswoman Adrienne Elrod said Kamala cannot explain how she would lower the cost of living because she’s only “been in the race for about seven weeks.”

They want you to forget that she has been the Vice President for three-and-a-half years. They’re running her as a fresh face, spreading joy and new ideas when she has a long record of failure. We just reported how she was in charge of Internet expansion for three years and didn’t expand to even one user.

Kamala was asked about it during her Oprah fiasco and she came up with…wait for it…wait…the Maduro plan of price controls. It has worked so well for Venezuela. The look on her face was the proverbial deer in the headlight.

Don’t lie to me. Do you feel the joy? You do, don’t you? Tell the truth. Dan Bongino feels it:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments