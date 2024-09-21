SPOX on How Joyful Kamala Will Lower Cost of Living

Kamala Harris Spokeswoman Adrienne Elrod said Kamala cannot explain how she would lower the cost of living because she’s only “been in the race for about seven weeks.”

They want you to forget that she has been the Vice President for three-and-a-half years. They’re running her as a fresh face, spreading joy and new ideas when she has a long record of failure. We just reported how she was in charge of Internet expansion for three years and didn’t expand to even one user.

Top Harris spokeswoman Adrienne Elrod says Kamala can't be any more specific about how she'd lower the cost of living because she's only "been in the race for about seven weeks." (Under Harris, Americans have lost, on average, $28K paying for the higher cost of living)

Kamala was asked about it during her Oprah fiasco and she came up with…wait for it…wait…the Maduro plan of price controls. It has worked so well for Venezuela. The look on her face was the proverbial deer in the headlight.

Kamala "WORD SALAD" Harris was asked how she would lower the cost of living and this was her response… Let's just say if "INCOMPETENCE" was an emoji, it would be her facial reaction to this question.

Don’t lie to me. Do you feel the joy? You do, don’t you? Tell the truth. Dan Bongino feels it:

Dan Bongino @dbongino covers the “Happy, happy, joy, joy Ren and Stimpy Campaign” event last night between “MAGA” Oprah and Kamala Harris‼️

pic.twitter.com/e6AFNPs4IP — MAGA Kitty (@SaveUSAKitty) September 20, 2024