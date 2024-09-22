Illegal Migrants Attack Border Patrol, One Bit an Agent’s Face

An illegal migrant punched and took a bite out of a US Border Patrol agent’s face Thursday. This is what the courageous men and women on the frontlines of the Harris-Biden border crisis face. They are battling a “significant rise” in assaults.

You won’t hear the media complain, and the politicians are a lost cause.

The vicious attack took place on Mount Cristo Rey in Sunland Park, New Mexico. It is a smuggler’s paradise where migrants run down the wall and flee further into the US.

The agent sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and the migrant was arrested and taken to a local hospital, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said in a statement.



Since October 2023, the beginning of the new financial year, 413 border officials have been assaulted on the job, according to federal data.

The data shows that 610 officers were assaulted in total over the 2023 financial year, which ended at the end of September.

