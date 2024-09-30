Biden-Harris Can’t Give Money Away Fast Enough, $16B Overseas in a Week

Biden and Harris have been very blasé about the roughly $100 billion in damages in the South due to Hurricane Helene, and the media doesn’t care. If this occurred under a Republican leader, all we would hear is how incompetent they were. In fact, psycho-liar Kamala Harris is blaming Trump for the Hurricane. At the same time, Biden gave $567 million to Taiwan, $8 billion to Ukraine, and $8 billion to Israel last week.

They don’t care about the people in this country. They’d care if it was Puerto Rico or Haiti, but not the United States. America isn’t just last. It’s not under any consideration.

The US sent $16 billion overseas in a week, while US cities are dying from drugs and crimes.

The White House only has $2.4 billion for the South suffering from Hurricane Helene. They are looking at about $100 billion in damages.

In just the past two weeks, Biden-Harris has given $120 billion to friends of the White House for their failed EV and climate initiatives. Much of that $120 billion enriches China since they have a near monopoly on precious metals. The environmentalists won’t let us dig up US precious metals.

We are made of money but don’t have much for the South.

The Biden-Harris regime calls it the America Agenda. They leave out the word “last.”

Stop the bleeding.

Biden would sign anything. Either he didn’t hear or bother to listen in the clip below, or his brain didn’t click in. It doesn’t matter. The result is always the same.


