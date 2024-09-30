Biden-Harris Can’t Give Money Away Fast Enough, $16B Overseas in a Week

Biden and Harris have been very blasé about the roughly $100 billion in damages in the South due to Hurricane Helene, and the media doesn’t care. If this occurred under a Republican leader, all we would hear is how incompetent they were. In fact, psycho-liar Kamala Harris is blaming Trump for the Hurricane. At the same time, Biden gave $567 million to Taiwan, $8 billion to Ukraine, and $8 billion to Israel last week.

They don’t care about the people in this country. They’d care if it was Puerto Rico or Haiti, but not the United States. America isn’t just last. It’s not under any consideration.

BIDEN APPROVES $567 MILLION IN SECURITY AID FOR TAIWAN The aid package is expected to bolster Taiwan’s military preparedness and support ongoing efforts to strengthen U.S.-Taiwan relations in the face of increasing regional threats. Source: White House pic.twitter.com/eS2K5vtEZm — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) September 30, 2024

The US sent $16 billion overseas in a week, while US cities are dying from drugs and crimes.

The White House only has $2.4 billion for the South suffering from Hurricane Helene. They are looking at about $100 billion in damages.

In just the past two weeks, Biden-Harris has given $120 billion to friends of the White House for their failed EV and climate initiatives. Much of that $120 billion enriches China since they have a near monopoly on precious metals. The environmentalists won’t let us dig up US precious metals.

We are made of money but don’t have much for the South.

The Biden-Harris regime calls it the America Agenda. They leave out the word “last.”

Stop the bleeding.

Biden would sign anything. Either he didn’t hear or bother to listen in the clip below, or his brain didn’t click in. It doesn’t matter. The result is always the same.

REPORTER: “Any comment on the strikes in Yemen, Mr. President!?” BIDEN (or whatever’s left of him): “I’ve spoken to both sides. They gotta settle the strike. I’m supporting the collective bargaining effort. I think they’ll settle the strike.” pic.twitter.com/iFawNWdWyH — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2024