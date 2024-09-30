Hamas Lebanon Leader, UN Teacher, Is Dead

Hamas’s leader in Lebanon Fatah Sharif Abu Al-Amin was killed in an IDF air strike. He worked as the Chair of UNRWA’s Teachers’ Association and the principal of the UNRWA Deir Yassin school. He was suspended in March of this year after he praised the October 7 attacks.

But the UN’s agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, confirmed that Sherif was employed as a teacher, prompting Israel to levy fresh accusations that it is tied to Palestinian militant groups.

UNRWA said it had put the Hamas commander on ‘administrative leave without pay’ in March as it investigated allegations about his political activities, insisting it was committed to neutrality and working to prevent any such infiltration.

It comes after the UNRWA admitted in August that nine of its employees ‘may have been involved’ in the October 7 Hamas attack.

The UN is corrupt, and this is what Democrats see as running the world in their new world order.

Israel killed hundreds of their leaders. You have to wonder how they get replacements. Do they ask for volunteers?