Biden-Harris Censored Americans 37 Hours After He Took Office

Biden-Harris began censoring Americans immediately upon entering office.

“Thirty-seven hours after he took the oath of office, President Biden’s White House opened up a portal for the FBI to begin to have access to social media posts on all the different social media sites,” RFK explained in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

“The FBI then invited in the CIA, DHS, the IRS, and CISA. CISA is this new agency that is the center of the censorship industrial complex that is in charge, making sure Americans don’t hear things that their government doesn’t want them to hear.”

Those agencies and agencies like the CDC were given access to social media sites to change posts and shadow-ban users.

“I lost my Instagram account; I had almost a million followers. They say it was for ‘misinformation,’ but they could not point to a single post that I ever made that was factually erroneous,” RFK explains.

In emails, Facebook was recorded pushing back and saying RFK wasn’t factually incorrect, so they had to develop a new word for what RFK was doing.

“Malinformation, which is information that is factually true but nevertheless inconvenient for the government,” he says.

Tucker said, “That’s illegal.”

“The White House was overtly telling them that if they didn’t comply, that their Section 230 immunity was in jeopardy,” RFK adds.

