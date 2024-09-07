NJ Gov Murphy Can’t Ruin the Shoreline & Kill Birds & Mammals

New Jersey governor/dictator Phil Murphy’s big offshore wind scheme bit the dust. It will hopefully end his dream of ruining the New Jersey shoreline. He won’t be able to kill sea creatures and birds with enormous towering windmills.

Robert F Kennedy understands the insanity of building massive offshore wind facilities. @RobertKennedyJr @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/NSqvcPPbto — Protect Our Coast NJ (@njcoast_protect) August 31, 2024

They are formally terminated!

August 14, 2024: Today the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities formally vacated all of its Orders that approved the Ocean Wind One and Ocean Wind Two offshore wind projects owned by the foreign offshore wind corporation Orsted. NJBPU’s actions follow the filing of lawsuits by the County of Cape May in the New Jersey Appellate Division as well as in the Federal District Court.

Cape May County challenged the BPU’s Orders, all of which have now be vacated and deemed of no force or effect. The State of New Jersey agreed to let Orsted keep $175 million in escrow funds in exchange for vacating the BPU Orders. Cape May County’s actions before the Appellate Division and the Federal District Court remain active at this time.

The windmills collapse in Nantucket.

“As we have seen in Nantucket over the past few weeks, these industrial electricity-generating facilities represent an unacceptable threat to our environment and, consequently, to our local economy. In Nantucket, the disintegration of a single turbine blade has led to tens of thousands of pounds of fiberglass, foam, industrial adhesive, and other contaminants in the water and washing up on local beaches, which have had to be closed. We cannot allow that to happen to Cape May County.”

The chief executive and offshore developer Danish wind giant Ørsted agreed to part ways in May. That displeased ratish Phil Murphy.

Ørsted and the state of New Jersey formally announced a settlement for the windmill projects the company canceled last November.

That’s the formal end of the two crappy projects, Ocean Wind 1 and 2.

NJ BOARD OF PUBLIC UTILITIES FORMALLY TERMINATES ORSTED OFFSHORE WIND PROJECTS Today the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities formally vacated all of its Orders that approved the Ocean Wind One and Ocean Wind Two https://t.co/gMte26W2Sf https://t.co/Isz8cnTVoL pic.twitter.com/4BbdIsWiW7 — ☕ Wαƙҽ Uρ NJ (@wakeupnj) August 15, 2024

Phil is very angry and plans to continue working on his dream.

Ørsted retreated over rising interest, supply chain issues, inflation, and a failure to gain enough government tax credits.

Orsted pulled out of the Jersey Shore projects. They left mostly over cost overruns (the company wrote off $4 billion for the first nine months of this year). NJ Gov Phil Murphy tried bribing them with taxpayer credits! It didn’t work and they beat it out of dodge.

And the people rejoiced, praising the death of Murphy’s terrible, awful, bad idea.

It’s not his money:

Remember when New Jersey Gov Phil Murphy said, “It’s My Money and That’s How it’s Going to Be Spent” Never Forget these Things pic.twitter.com/sBiEuYEzZh — ☕ Wαƙҽ Uρ NJ (@wakeupnj) September 1, 2024

He’s a tyrant.

Remember when NJ Gov Phil Murphy said…

“I wasn’t thinking of the Bill of Rights when we did this..” These people on the left Closed down an entire state, violating our civil rights, even fining and arresting those that defied this order Never forget this New Jersey pic.twitter.com/aRyY5TNTEw — ☕ Wαƙҽ Uρ NJ (@wakeupnj) September 5, 2024