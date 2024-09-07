Tony Blair Demands the “World” Regulate Speech

Speaking on LBC Radio to James O’Brien this week, Tony Blair demanded some type of regulation of speech platforms. “The world is going to have to come together and agree on some rules around social media platforms.

O’Brien, making a note of recent riots, asked Blair if he foresees following Brazil’s lead. “Do you foresee a point in the not-too-distant future where other countries are going to have to follow Brazil’s lead and take actual action against platform owners for the dissemination of disinformation?”

[Communists run Brazil, and it’s turning into a totalitarian nation.]

“Well, I certainly see a position where the world’s going to have to come together, increase some rules around social media platforms, and I think that’s, you know, quite what the answer is, and what the right system of regulation is. I’m not sure. but I’m sure there should be, and there’s got to be, because it’s not just, you know, how people can provoke, you know, hostility and hatred, but I think, and I, I don’t know what the answer to this is you know, it’s just saying that…”

“… we can’t carry on as we are. And I think the impact on young people particularly and when they got access to mobile phones very young, and they’re reading a whole lot of stuff, and receiving a whole lot of stuff that I think is really messing with their minds in a big way. And as I say, I’m not sure what the answer to it is, but I’m sure we need to find one.”

These elites somehow got the idea that they get to tell us what we can say and hear how we say whatever it is we want to say. They want to oversee and regulate speech.

Parents, not the nanny government, should monitor what their children see and respond to. It’s none of the government’s business. The government should do as we tell them to do, not the reverse.

Journalist Leo Hohmann recently wrote:

The government of Ukraine is leveraging the country’s war-time footing to fully digitize its citizenry with biometric digital IDs capable of tracking and controlling a large portion of human activity.

And, according to a prominent American think tank, Ukraine’s digital ID app, called Diia (pronounced Diya), is increasingly viewed as a model for other nations.

The globalist think tank referenced is the leftist Brookings Institute. They saw the war in Ukraine as a gateway and testing ground to determine the effectiveness of the IDs.

To date, the Diia portal has registered more than 21.7 million users and offers more than 70 government digital services.

The app holds 14 digital documents, including an ID card, biometric passport, student ID, driver’s license, vehicle registration insurance policy, tax number, birth certificate, IDP certificate, and 21 other services.

It is exactly what Kamala Harris has planned. This is why we can’t let her win.

The arrogance of this woman:

As we thought, COVID-19 was a test of “social responsibility,” something Klaus Schwab has referenced. By social responsibility, they mean obedience to the masters.

Part of that obedience movement includes controlling our speech. The UN and EU are pushing hate speech laws and global governance.

Unfortunately, the EU is done. They do not have free speech, and we are on the verge of losing ours. If Kamala wins in November, expect to follow the EU and Brazil unless we resist then or now. It’s easier to resist now.

Globalists are evil power-mongers. They don’t care about us peasants or our freedoms.

