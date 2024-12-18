Biden-Harris Continue the Invasion Non-Stop Every Day

Ben Berquam took footage from Tijuana, Mexico, on the 16th. He watched as Joe Biden and the Democrats, under the CVP1 app, brought in three large groups of illegals.

These people come in without vetting.

This is going on every day.

“This was the eighth stop on our Mexican border tour, and every single CVP1 port is active, but San Ysidro is the worst! No wonder San Diego City Council voted to become a “super sanctuary city” that will no longer allow law enforcement to work with ICE. They are the city profiting most off of this invasion, with every single one of the illegals receiving federal grants. San Diego and every other sanctuary-supporting community needs to be defunded on day one, and any politician that gets in the way of ICE doing their job needs to be prosecuted immediately!”

US politicians are corrupt and don’t care about this country. They are continuing the invasion to make deportations much more difficult.

Berquam said to check @Oscarelblue’s and his reports.

BREAKING footage from Tijuana Mexico (Happening now)! The third group of illegals are bring brought in by Joe Biden and the Democrats under the CVP1 app. Everyone you see walking up the ramp is part of it. They had a group the same size at 5 AM and another group the same size at… pic.twitter.com/D4zm9EtD0U — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) December 16, 2024

This next clip is from early November. It’s treasonous.

Exclusive: 4 seasons of Law & Border exposing Kamala and Biden’s Border Treason. Share with anyone who needs motivation to vote for President Trump! Everyone that loves this country and wants this invasion and the destruction of our country to ends needs to VOTE! #MAGA See all… pic.twitter.com/qVJ2Ld9Ufr — Ben Bergquam – Real America’s Voice (RAV-TV) News (@BenBergquam) November 4, 2024

