Christian School Killer: The Last Page

Slatzism on X posted the full manifesto of the Christian school killer. You can read it on the Thread Reader below. Classmates of Natalie (Samantha) Rupnow described her as weird, never talking to anyone, and staying to herself. She only enrolled in the Abundant Life Christian School this semester.

Her parents are being investigated.

She rained bullets on a study hall, killing a teacher and a child, critically injuring two, and wounding four others.

Rupnow thought of killing herself for some time; she said her father drank, her mother had problems with drugs, and there were multiple divorces for both father and mother.

Natalie had a boyfriend in Germany who knew her as Samantha. He knew what she was about to do but saw the message too late. The teen killer said it was no one else’s fault and no one could have stopped her.

She hated everyone but singled out black people. At some point, she decided to take others with her. Rupnow resented religion.

Her father took her to the shooting range and posted photos to Facebook.

On page four of her manifesto, Samantha says that she acquired the weapons to commit the shooting through “lies, manipulation, and my father’s stupidity.”

Accounts being linked to Rupnow online show an obsession with infamous past school shooters, as well as a chilling message from the ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski. “Finally, one learns that boredom is a disease of civilization.”

Actually, it’s mental illness, not boredom.

Slatzism published the first three pages of her manifesto five hours before anyone else. She hesitated to put up the entire six-page manifesto, unsure whether it violated X’s codes.

Read all six pages on the Thread Reader. The media likes to hide these manifestos for fear of giving these killers publicity and fame, though short-lived. However, I believe it is knowledge, and we can use it to stop other troubled youth. It might help to understand hate that would make one think s/he could take another’s life.

This is page six, the last page, and it’s chilling:

The teacher who was killed had been a substitute for a long time and only recently received a full-time job. The child who died “gave great hugs. She was an amazing pianist; she loved to read. She was just an amazing young girl.”

