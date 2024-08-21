Biden-Harris Economy: Downward Revision Up to 1 Million Jobs

By
M DOWLING
-
26

According to Bloomberg, the Federal Reserve could see “up to a million” US jobs disappear in what might be the largest downward revision in 15 years.

Statisticians can do anything with numbers; the numbers for the past year might have been 100,000 fewer jobs each month.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Wells Fargo & Co. economists expect the government’s preliminary benchmark revisions on Wednesday to show payroll growth in the year through March was at least 600,000 weaker than currently estimated — about 50,000 a month.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. forecasters see a decline of about 360,000, Goldman Sachs indicates it could be as large as a million.

The jobs went to foreigners here illegally. Jobs created are mostly part-time and government jobs.

The great economy is anything but. Kamala Harris is running on it and plans to worsen it with communist price controls.


