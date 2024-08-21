Pro-Life Group Face 10 Years in Prison for Peaceful Protest, Including an 89-Year-Old

We aren’t living in the America we grew up in. It is becoming more and more dangerous. The FACE Act is being used against anyone who dares to protest abortion clinics.

A group of peaceful pro-life protesters convicted in court of violating the act face up to ten years behind bars.

One of those convicted is an 89-year-old survivor of a communist prison camp in Eastern Europe.

They were convicted on Tuesday in a federal trial in Michigan. A jury found Chester Gallagher, Heather Idoni, Joel Curry, Justin Phillips, Cal Zastrow, his daughter Eva Zastrow, and 89-year-old Eva Edl guilty of conspiring against rights and violations of the FACE Act.

Edl was forced into a camp as a young child by Yugoslavian communist dictator Josip Broz Tito before fleeing to the United States.

The seven were prosecuted by the Biden administration, which has been using the conspiracy against rights charge, originally designed for the Klu Klux Klan, to go after pro-life activists.

Upon sentencing, a ten-year prison sentence and hundreds of thousands in fines are possible. The sentence should be no more than a fine and 30 days in jail.

They peacefully protested in what they called a “Rescue.” The group sat and stood outside of the Northland Family Planning Clinic in Sterling Heights, Michigan, alongside a group of other pro-life activists.

Edl and Idoni were convicted on an additional charge for a pro-life protest they attended at the Women’s Health Clinic in Saginaw, Michigan.

They stood in front of the entrance, but people wanting to eliminate their unborn babies were able to get in.

Weaponizing the Law

Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. The FACE Act makes it a federal crime to use force, the threat of force, or physical obstruction to prevent individuals from obtaining or providing reproductive health care services.

They are using it to exact excessive punishments.

Do you know who does not face ten years in prison? These people:

The Imprisonment of Eva Edl

Edl told The Daily Signal in April: “When I was indicted, I began to prepare to die [in prison].”

As Danube Swabians – a German-speaking minority group in Communist Yugoslavia – Edl and her family were sent to a death camp by the authoritarian government of Josip Broz Tito shortly after World War II had concluded.

“Then our whole people was destroyed,” Edl recounted in her interview with the Signal. “We hadn’t done anything wrong, as far as I know.”

The Signal’s Mary Margaret Olohan reported that Edl

described how she was shipped off in cattle cars to a concentration camp in Yugoslavia at age 9: “We were packed body to body, and being a small child, I could hardly breathe. We had no food, no water … .”

The camp (named Gakowa, or Gakovo, according to Edl) was “primitive,” she said, and its purpose was the extermination of the Danube Swabians. Many of those in Gakowa with Edl died from starvation or disease and were buried in mass graves.

She slept on straw. She had her one dress. Very little food.

Eventually, her family escaped, and she fled to freedom in America, but we are no longer free. The US government is weaponized against its own people. It began with Obama, continued with Biden, and will end in communism if Harris-Walz are elected.