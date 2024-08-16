Biden-Harris Forces States to Give Free Healthcare to Illegals

Since Biden appears to be out of commission, I will mostly refer to the Biden-Harris regime as the Harris regime. The Harris administration is forcing states to provide free healthcare for illegal aliens with a new Obamacare rule.

Politicians already give them free healthcare. Hospitals can’t turn them away. Therefore, illegal aliens go to hospitals for their healthcare, and the hospital pays. The difference is that the rule enshrines it into American policy and, eventually, law. The Harris communist regime is using rules to create laws that circumvent Congress.

The solution is not to let them in or deport them if they do get in.

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey joined a lawsuit to prevent the Harris regime from providing free healthcare to illegal foreigners. They are doing it through Obamacare. Fifteen other attorney generals have joined the suit. Illegal alien healthcare will cost Missouri $460 million a year.

They need to block it immediately.

THE LAWSUIT

“Not only is the Biden-Harris Administration responsible for bringing illegal aliens into Missouri, they are also giving illegal immigrants access to citizen benefits for free, encouraging them to remain here illegally on the taxpayers’ dime,” said Attorney General Bailey.

“The American people are already struggling to make ends meet in the current economy; their paychecks should fund their own healthcare, not the healthcare of those here illegally. dollars are not funding illegal immigration,” Bailey said.

Set to go into effect November 1, the rule would cause states to expend limited resources on illegal immigrants. In the lawsuit, Attorney General Bailey notes, there are 77,000 to 104,000 illegal aliens currently residing in Missouri, costing taxpayers between approximately $342 million and $462 million per year.

The lawsuit asserts, “In the ACA, Congress limited eligibility to participate in a qualified health plan through a subsidized health exchange to citizens or nationals of the United States and individuals ‘lawfully present’ in the United States.”

The States point out that the Biden-Harris Administration’s new definition of “lawfully present” is itself unlawful because it violates the plain text of the federal Affordable Care Act.

“The Final Rule amends CMS’ definition of ‘lawfully present’ for public healthcare benefits to now include unlawfully present aliens who have been granted Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA). Now, through the Final Rule, CMS reverses course and proclaims that DACA recipients are, in fact, ‘lawfully present’ for purposes of receiving taxpayer-funded healthcare benefits through the ACA.”

In addition to Missouri, the attorneys general of Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, and Virginia joined in filing the lawsuit.

Where I live in New York, we will likely go bankrupt. New York City alone spent $5 billion on freebies for people here illegally. Massachusetts is going bankrupt, so they are deporting the illegals to red states without the knowledge of the receiving states. Massachusetts and New York are sanctuaries for foreigners and foreign criminals.

Democrats want people here illegally to be treated as citizens, wiping away citizenship.

