Leader of Peru’s Most Notorious Los Killers Was Living in NY

Gianfranco Torres-Navarro allegedly fled Peru after the killing of a retired police officer at a restaurant in San Miguel earlier this year.

Back in his homeland, Peruvian gang member Gianfranco Torres-Navarro is wanted for 23 murders. He was living in New York State. Immigration authorities arrested him on Wednesday.

We should stop saying we have open borders. What we should say is we don’t have borders. We also have a welcome mat out for terrorists, cartels, and deadbeats.

Fox News’s Bill Melugin Reported the Story:

BREAKING: ICE Buffalo arrested a Peruvian gang leader yesterday who is wanted for 23 murders in Peru. He was caught and released at the U.S. border in May.

Gianfranco Torres-Navarro is the leader of the notorious “Los Killers.” ICE arrested him in Endicott, NY, about 145 miles northwest of NYC.

Perhaps America is becoming a safe haven for the most notorious gang in Peru, certainly its leader.

ICE tells FOX Torres-Navarro was caught by Border Patrol on May 16th near Roma, TX, in the Rio Grande Valley, but was released into the U.S. with a Notice to Appear.

It took almost two months before federal authorities learned he was wanted in Peru for nearly two dozen murders. After being informed, Buffalo-based ICE deportation officers found and arrested him yesterday. He is now in ICE detention.

The photo of Torres-Navarro below is provided via a law enforcement source.

ICE statement to FOX:

“Gianfranco Torres-Navarro poses a significant threat to our communities, and we won’t allow New York to be a safe haven for dangerous noncitizens,” said ICE Buffalo Field Office Director Thomas P. Brophy. “Well done by our ICE Buffalo officers who brought this individual into custody.”

It’s a nice idea, but it’s probably too late. We have no idea who is here, where they are, or why they are here, and we don’t have the numbers.

ICE also arrested his girlfriend, Mishelle Sol Ivanna Ortíz Ubillús, on Wednesday. A TikTokker, she appears on posts with children, God help them, and she has guns.

We know we have notorious gangs here like Los Killers and Tren de Aragua. Thank you, Border Czarina, Comma-la.

We have millions who poured through, and Democrats want them to vote.

Another Border Czar import:

