Kamala Promotes The Maduro Economic Plan for America

To buy votes, Kamala Harris is paying off home buyers and planning communist price controls on food and landlords. Grocers and landlords are her boogeymen. Others will follow. She won’t admit that she helped cause the problem. According to the New York Times, progressive groups and swing voters love the idea. They must love communism too, or they are convinced the problems exist because of grocers and landlords. Maybe they are something even worse.

Left-wing NBC News reporter Yamiche Alcindor posted on X that Harris will impose “the first-ever federal ban on corporate price-gouging” on grocers. The campaign said Harris would “impose stiff penalties in the food industry.”

Actually, her first policy was to steal Trump’s no-tax-on-tips plan.

She also plans to control rents and pay off first-time homebuyers, especially foreigners here illegally.

“Kamala Harris is literally proposing price controls on food,” said RealClearPolitics senior writer Mark Hemingway. “This is literally what the Soviets did, and the results will be scarcity and higher costs.”

Kamala proudly cast tie-breaking votes that caused this historic inflation. Now she’s floating the use of price controls. Price controls cause shortages/rationing.

Price controls reduce innovation/quality.

Price controls result-in higher inflation. Price controls DO NOT WORK. pic.twitter.com/aYNnTJT14s — Byron Donalds (@ByronDonalds) August 15, 2024

Not everyone agrees with Komma-la. The New York Times cited economists who say they are not the cause, which anyone with any economic literacy knows.

The Times wrote in Opinion:

Economists have cited a range of forces for pushing up prices in the recovery from the pandemic recession, including snarled supply chains, a sudden shift in consumer buying patterns, and the increased customer demand fueled by stimulus from the government and low rates from the Federal Reserve. Most economists say those forces are far more responsible than corporate behavior for the rise in prices in that period.

Biden administration economists have found that corporate behavior has played a role in pushing up grocery costs in recent years — but that other factors have played a much larger one.

The Washington Post [even WaPo] even posted a criticism on platform X based on the fact that it’s communism.

From @crampell: When your opponent calls you ‘communist,’ maybe don’t propose price controls? https://t.co/MvL8aYstCZ — Washington Post Opinions (@PostOpinions) August 16, 2024

Some silly person wrote a community note on the WaPo post, backing it up with the Soros-funded Wikipedia to say it’s not communism. However, it is what every dictator does before the complete takeover. Just look at Venezuela, Cuba, and Russia under the Soviets.

THE MADURO PLAN

President Trump calls Kamala’s price controls “the Maduro Plan” “This announcement is an admission that her economic policies have totally failed.”

pic.twitter.com/LlnkwVgnGo — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 15, 2024

PRICE CONTROLS ARE COMMUNISM

Price controls destroy economies and the free market. They encourage black markets, and crime flourishes, taking the place of legitimate capitalist businesses.

Free markets let supply and demand control prices. You don’t have to be a genius to see that. In socialist or communist economies, they distribute the wealth from the average citizens to subsidize and control everything. The elite makes sure they have enough and more.

Democrats are now so far left that they support the idea and claim it’s mainstream, not socialism or communism.

Democrats, of which I was one, are so crazy now that they are attracting criminals and sociopaths. They even vote them into office. Harris, a silly superficial woman with a past, is probably a sociopath. She doesn’t seem dumb enough or crazy enough to push this unless she sees it as a way to riches and power.

So, now we have never Trumpers, alleged Republicans and Conservatives, supporting communism. I say it’s time to call them what they are – Democrats.

Read this from a survivor of communist China.

A few takeaways from Harris’s economic plan. First, she has not moderated her radical left-wing ideology as legacy media portraits. Even Harris knows her socialist economic policies will scare many voters, which is why she refuses to do any interviews and post policy positions on her website. If elected, she will be the most radical left-wing president in the U.S. history and take America straight into the hellhole of socialism.

Second: Any voter who is enticed by Harris’ promised government handouts, such as a $25,000 down payment for a mortgage, should know that such handouts will end up making things even more unaffordable by pushing prices up. Exhibit A is the rising student loan debts: every time the government increases PELL grants or forgives student loans, colleges increase tuition and fees.

Third: Millions of Chinese people who lived through Mao’s socialist experiment can assure you that price control doesn’t bring joy. Instead, it brings long lines, shortages, empty shelves, and inflations. The low price of something means nothing if you can’t get it. Please see “Confucius Never Said.” https://avbc.me/MVHJo9NK

Fourth: but if you are going to vote for Harris anyway because of you want the promised handouts, Benjamin Franklin was right when he warned that “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

