Biden-Harris Funded the Venezuelans Who Took Over Aurora Apartments

The Biden-Harris Administration subsidized the Venezuelan migrants, who took over the apartments in Aurora, Colorado, through a funnel of government agencies and left-wing NGOs. The Biden-Harris NGO scheme is happening everywhere.

Tren de Aragua followed them. This was done for unvetted, anonymous people and funded by the American taxpayer.

Follow the money.

The Biden-Harris scheme began with the American Rescue Act plan. It allocated $3.8 billion to Colorado. The woke City of Denver drew on this reservoir of funds to launch its migrant resettlement and housing program.

The city, in turn, funneled more than $5 million to two left-wing NGOs, ViVe Wellness and Papagayo, to secure housing for thousands of Venezuelan migrants.

These organizations are run by Yoli Casas and Marielena Suarez, two Venezuelan immigrants who do not appear to have previous experience in large-scale migrant resettlement. Much of this funding was directly tied to ARPA, through the Migrant Support Grant program.

Yoli Casas, who runs ViVe Wellness, said that the flow of government funds was so abundant, she was writing thousands of checks to pay for migrants. She claimed to have written $350,000 in checks in a single week—all heavily subsidized by taxpayers.

These NGOs, in turn, worked with landlords to place the migrants in housing, including a large number of contracts with CBZ Management, which operated the three apartment complexes in Aurora at the center of the Venezuelan takeover scandal.

Rufo and his team spoke with a former CBZ employee, who, on condition of anonymity, explained how the scheme worked. Representatives from Papagayo arranged hundreds of contracts with CBZ to place migrants in the Aurora apartments. Soon, they were up to 80% full of Venezuelans.

The result was chaos. They have obtained a confidential report, which alleges, according to witness interviews, that the apartments saw a string of crimes, including trespassing, assault, extortion, drug use, illegal firearm possession, human trafficking, and sexual abuse.

This is how the migrant NGO scam works: the Biden-Harris Administration floods local governments with cash; the cities funnel the money to left-wing NGOs; those NGOs contract with landlords—and everyone takes a cut. This is happening everywhere, at taxpayer expense. https://t.co/mG8RgR273t — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 10, 2024

The story begins in 2021, when the Biden–Harris administration signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law, allocating $3.8 billion to Colorado. The City of Denver drew on this reservoir of funds to launch its migrant resettlement and housing program. pic.twitter.com/wC4NvnBfBX — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 10, 2024

The city, in turn, funneled more than $5 million to two left-wing NGOs, ViVe Wellness and Papagayo, to secure housing for thousands of Venezuelan migrants. These organizations are run by Yoli Casas and Marielena Suarez, two Venezuelan immigrants who do not appear to have… pic.twitter.com/2xwuE59r4o — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 10, 2024

Yoli Casas, who runs ViVe Wellness, said that the flow of government funds was so abundant, she was writing thousands of checks to pay for migrants. She claimed to have written $350,000 in checks in a single week—all heavily subsidized by taxpayers. pic.twitter.com/YMLQAkA54E — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 10, 2024

These NGOs, in turn, worked with landlords to place the migrants in housing, including a large number of contracts with CBZ Management, which operated the three apartment complexes in Aurora at the center of the Venezuelan takeover scandal. pic.twitter.com/lUVwhYUu7N — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 10, 2024

The result was chaos. We have obtained a confidential report, which alleges, according to witness interviews, that the apartments saw a string of crimes, including trespassing, assault, extortion, drug use, illegal firearm possession, human trafficking, and sexual abuse. pic.twitter.com/GTZ4yOnyIQ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 10, 2024

READ THE FULL STORY HERE