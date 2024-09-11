The Low-Information Voter Debate & 22 Lies

We didn’t post every lie Harris told during last night’s debate, but we have 22. The fact-checkers never once fact-checked her, but they debated and fact-checked Donald Trump. Even their fact-checks were lies. The lies were so blatant that this could only have been aimed at low-information voters. In that case, Harris might have won.

1. No one fact-checked this first stunning lie, and the media hasn’t reported it. Harris left the Capitol well before the rioters entered the Capitol.

Absolutely stunned at this lie. Harris left the Capitol at 11:20 for the DNC. Harris was evacuated from DNC at 1:17pm and she did not go to the Capitol. The 1st breach of the inside of Capitol was 2:12. Just a flat out lie and no fact check by any media outlet yet. pic.twitter.com/Q2OpDJGH6F — Julie Kelly (@julie_kelly2) September 11, 2024

2. Attack on Democracy

Harris contended that the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol was the “worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” The government was never in jeopardy. Pelosi’s mail was.

3. Her Gun Lies.

Kamala just said she wasn’t gonna take away any guns. Three days ago said she would ban assault rifles. pic.twitter.com/8mQaHfmN0g — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) September 11, 2024

4. The post-birth abortion lie.

They had a bill calling for it.

Harris pledged to sign legislation such as the ill-named “Women’s Health Protection Act,” which would codify abortion through all nine months of pregnancy. In addition to her history of co-sponsoring the original version of that legislation, Harris also voted against protections for babies born alive after botched abortions.

Here it is ABC bimbo! House Democrats’ official document: OPPOSE H.R. 26, THE “BORN-ALIVE ABORTION SURVIVORS PROTECTION ACT” So that babies born alive — see? AFTER they are born, ABC bimbo! — can still be killed. https://t.co/2qSWbK64Hb — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 11, 2024

5. Trump Never Said Execute the Central Park Five

AS YOU CAN SEE, Trump did not call for the “Central Park Five” to be executed.https://t.co/3J6ELmjsQB — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) September 11, 2024

6. Trump Tax Cuts Lies

Harris falsely insinuated that the 2017 tax cuts approved by the Trump administration disproportionately benefited America’s billionaires and corporations.

That is not true. Data produced by the IRS has shown that “on average all income brackets benefited substantially from the Republicans’ tax reform law, with the biggest beneficiaries being working and middle-income filers, not the top 1 percent,” according to Justin Haskins, writing in The Hill.

7. Kamala Lied About Charlottesville During the Debate.

The Charlottesville lie has been debunked NUMEROUS times. No one should trust a word Kamala Harris says. pic.twitter.com/yXFWxQalwp — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) September 11, 2024

Since the Charlottesville Lie is in the news again – and the debate moderators let Kamala Harris run with it – here is the full statement:pic.twitter.com/yEbeH9Cu2O — Eric Matheny ️ (@ericmmatheny) September 11, 2024

8. Sales Tax Bill

Harris claimed Trump will implement a “sales tax.” Trump has not pledged to do such a thing if elected president. She’s the one who wants to tax even unrealized profits.

9. The Border Bill Lie

THE LIE: Kamala Harris “helped negotiate” a “border deal” that was shut down by Trump. THE TRUTH: Kamala Harris waited 3 years as millions of illegals entered the country and then decided to write a “border deal” that had almost nothing to do with the border. The bill was… pic.twitter.com/CIh5pyG0QZ — KamalaHQLies (@KamalaHQLies) September 3, 2024

10. The IVF Lie

The most important point of the debate was Trump stating with crystal clarity to voters that he’s *against a federal ban* on abortion & he’s a champion for IVF. Democrats have tried to confuse voters on both with outright lies & he nailed both points tonight. pic.twitter.com/XZpm65FOqo — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) September 11, 2024

11. The Miscarriages and Project 2025 Lies

.@VP Harris is a liar. Mandate for Leadership does not call for a national abortion ban or pregnancy monitors. pic.twitter.com/cY85VGzmAs — Kevin Roberts (@KevinRobertsTX) September 11, 2024

Kamala Harris LIED. Not one single pro-life law prevents women from getting medical care for miscarriages. — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) September 11, 2024

12. National Abortion Ban Lie

Donald Trump has continually said he would not sign a National Abortion Law.

Kamala Harris lies about Trump’s plan to sign a national abortion ban, parrots Project 2025 hoax. Trump: “It’s a lie. I’m not signing a ban.” pic.twitter.com/1yQvFXU0fx — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) September 11, 2024

13. Harris Lying About Project 2025

Harris and her “Campaign of Lies” is outed again for lying about the 2025 project. She can’t run on policy so she’s running on attacking Trump/JD pic.twitter.com/EeuZnGeNWc — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) July 28, 2024

14. Scotus Immunity Ruling Lie

Harris lied about the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity, claiming the decision would mean that Trump “would essentially be immune from any misconduct if he were to enter the White House again.”

15. Fracking, She’s Lying

Kamala Harris, along with Bob Casey, repeatedly vowed to ban fracking and “transition” Pennsylvania energy workers. Her denial just now is insulting and not believable to PA energy workers. Roll the tape: pic.twitter.com/48uthjsRmr — Dave McCormick (@DaveMcCormickPA) September 11, 2024

16. Harris Bailed Out Minnesota Rioters, and Walz Gave Them Free Rein

When Kamala Harris tries to run from her record on that debate stage tonight. Just remember that even after seeing the aftermath of the Minneapolis Riots—she still advocated to bail out the rioters through the Minnesota Freedom Fund. This is the Harris-Walz legacy. pic.twitter.com/cpHusfIimG — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) September 10, 2024

FLASHBACK: Harris promoted the far-left Minnesota Freedom Fund amid the BLM riots in 2020 that saw parts of Minneapolis burn. Harris encouraged then Twitter users to donate to the Minnesota Freedom Fund to bail out the protesters who were arrested. One of the people bailed out… pic.twitter.com/Wjf6TjQzyc — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) July 22, 2024

17. Trump Did Not Incite Rioters as Harris Said Last Night

Trump specifically told protestors to “peacefully and patriotically make [their] voices heard” and sought to deploy 10,000 National Guard troops to the Capitol ahead of Congress’s certification of the 2020 election results.

Yet another Harris LIE !

Here is Trump’s speech on J6. What he said has been censored. They made up a lie about him one of many. pic.twitter.com/lvqwoNmXJu — GRHDHP (@grhdhp) September 11, 2024

18. The Bloodbath Lie

Harris claimed the former president threatened a bloodbath. Donald Trump was talking about the economy. He wasn’t threatening a bloodbath.

19. Dictators Want Trump to Win

Vlad Putin endorsed Kamala Harris

20. No Military Personnel On Active Duty in a Combat Zone.

Harris claimed that “there is not one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world [for] the first time this century.”

Former Rep. Peter Meijer said on X, “Harris just said the US has no active duty troops in a combat zone for the first time in a century!?! We have troops in Syria and Iraq who are routinely attacked by Iran-backed militias. Three soldiers were killed in Jordan earlier this year!

“Three soldiers were killed in Jordan earlier this year!” he wrote on X.

What was that Harris said about no US troops being in combat zones? FACT CHECK THAT you ABC lying filth pieces of fermented bat guano.https://t.co/0Jg0LoVfHA — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) September 11, 2024

21. Blaming Donald Trump for the Afghanistan Withdrawal

A report recently released by Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, “The evidence proves President Biden’s decision to withdraw all U.S. troops was not based on the security situation, the Doha Agreement, or the advice of his senior national security advisors or our allies. Rather, it was premised on his longstanding and unyielding opinion that the United States should no longer be in Afghanistan.”

Besides, she was the last person in the room when they made the decision and was “comfortable” with it.

22. Trump Is Weak on Foreign Policy

If Trump is weak, why were we at peace, why did NATO nations pay up, why did Arab nations sign the Abraham Accords, and why were the borders secure?

COMRADE KAMALA: “Donald Trump is weak and wrong on national security and foreign policy.” Kamala is currently presiding over two major wars on multiple continents. More than 250 migrants on the terrorist “watch list” entered the US illegally since Kamala took office. pic.twitter.com/V4sGWqlqvb — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 11, 2024