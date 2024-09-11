The Low-Information Voter Debate & 22 Lies

We didn’t post every lie Harris told during last night’s debate, but we have 22. The fact-checkers never once fact-checked her, but they debated and fact-checked Donald Trump. Even their fact-checks were lies. The lies were so blatant that this could only have been aimed at low-information voters. In that case, Harris might have won.
1. No one fact-checked this first stunning lie, and the media hasn’t reported it. Harris left the Capitol well before the rioters entered the Capitol.

2. Attack on Democracy

Harris contended that the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol was the “worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” The government was never in jeopardy. Pelosi’s mail was.

3. Her Gun Lies.

4. The post-birth abortion lie.

They had a bill calling for it.

Harris pledged to sign legislation such as the ill-named “Women’s Health Protection Act,” which would codify abortion through all nine months of pregnancy. In addition to her history of co-sponsoring the original version of that legislation, Harris also voted against protections for babies born alive after botched abortions.

5. Trump Never Said Execute the Central Park Five

6. Trump Tax Cuts Lies

Harris falsely insinuated that the 2017 tax cuts approved by the Trump administration disproportionately benefited America’s billionaires and corporations.

That is not true. Data produced by the IRS has shown that “on average all income brackets benefited substantially from the Republicans’ tax reform law, with the biggest beneficiaries being working and middle-income filers, not the top 1 percent,” according to Justin Haskins, writing in The Hill.

7. Kamala Lied About Charlottesville During the Debate.

8. Sales Tax Bill

Harris claimed Trump will implement a “sales tax.” Trump has not pledged to do such a thing if elected president. She’s the one who wants to tax even unrealized profits.

9. The Border Bill Lie

10. The IVF Lie

11. The Miscarriages and Project 2025 Lies

12. National Abortion Ban Lie

Donald Trump has continually said he would not sign a National Abortion Law.

13. Harris Lying About Project 2025

14. Scotus Immunity Ruling Lie

Harris lied about the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity, claiming the decision would mean that Trump “would essentially be immune from any misconduct if he were to enter the White House again.”

15. Fracking, She’s Lying

16. Harris Bailed Out Minnesota Rioters, and Walz Gave Them Free Rein

17. Trump Did Not Incite Rioters as Harris Said Last Night

Trump specifically told protestors to “peacefully and patriotically make [their] voices heard” and sought to deploy 10,000 National Guard troops to the Capitol ahead of Congress’s certification of the 2020 election results.

18. The Bloodbath Lie

Harris claimed the former president threatened a bloodbath. Donald Trump was talking about the economy. He wasn’t threatening a bloodbath.

19. Dictators Want Trump to Win

Vlad Putin endorsed Kamala Harris

20. No Military Personnel On Active Duty in a Combat Zone.

Harris claimed that “there is not one member of the United States military who is in active duty in a combat zone in any war zone around the world [for] the first time this century.”

Former Rep. Peter Meijer said on X, “Harris just said the US has no active duty troops in a combat zone for the first time in a century!?! We have troops in Syria and Iraq who are routinely attacked by Iran-backed militias. Three soldiers were killed in Jordan earlier this year!

“Three soldiers were killed in Jordan earlier this year!” he wrote on X.

21. Blaming Donald Trump for the Afghanistan Withdrawal

A report recently released by Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, “The evidence proves President Biden’s decision to withdraw all U.S. troops was not based on the security situation, the Doha Agreement, or the advice of his senior national security advisors or our allies. Rather, it was premised on his longstanding and unyielding opinion that the United States should no longer be in Afghanistan.”

Besides, she was the last person in the room when they made the decision and was “comfortable” with it.

22. Trump Is Weak on Foreign Policy

If Trump is weak, why were we at peace, why did NATO nations pay up, why did Arab nations sign the Abraham Accords, and why were the borders secure?


