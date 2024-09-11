Parents of Aiden Clark Wish Their Son Was Killed by an Old White Man

Even 20,000 third-world unvetted people pouring into a small town of 60,000 people won’t deter some from their woke ideology. Take the father of the boy killed by a Haitian driver.

The father of Aiden Clark wishes a 60-year-old white man killed his dead son.

“I wish that my son, Aiden Clark, was killed by a 60-year-old white man. And I bet you never thought anyone would ever say something so blunt.”

“But if that guy killed my 11-year-old son, the incessant group of hate-spewing people would leave us alone.”

“Chip Roy, JD Vance, and Donald Trump, they have spoken my son’s name and used his death for political gain.”

“They can vomit all the hate they want about illegal immigrants, the border crisis, and even untrue claims about fluffy pets being ravaged and eaten by community members.”

“However, they are not allowed, nor have they ever been allowed to mention Aiden Clark from Springfield, Ohio.”

[Actually, they mentioned it to stop the massive invasion.]

It sounds like they hate white men and Republicans.

This next man is fine with Little Haiti. He’s wrong about us not getting to choose. Immigration law is based on Americans’ wishes through their representatives, not one dictator in the White House.

This woman lives in fear in her once-quiet town.

This man’s wife is frightened.

Haitian drivers reportedly don’t drive well.

Reportedly all Haitian drivers:
The Dominican Republic says, “No,” but we have to say, “Yes,” or we’re haters and racists?


