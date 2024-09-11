Parents of Aiden Clark Wish Their Son Was Killed by an Old White Man

Even 20,000 third-world unvetted people pouring into a small town of 60,000 people won’t deter some from their woke ideology. Take the father of the boy killed by a Haitian driver.

The father of Aiden Clark wishes a 60-year-old white man killed his dead son.

“I wish that my son, Aiden Clark, was killed by a 60-year-old white man. And I bet you never thought anyone would ever say something so blunt.”

“But if that guy killed my 11-year-old son, the incessant group of hate-spewing people would leave us alone.”

“Chip Roy, JD Vance, and Donald Trump, they have spoken my son’s name and used his death for political gain.”

“They can vomit all the hate they want about illegal immigrants, the border crisis, and even untrue claims about fluffy pets being ravaged and eaten by community members.”

“However, they are not allowed, nor have they ever been allowed to mention Aiden Clark from Springfield, Ohio.”

[Actually, they mentioned it to stop the massive invasion.]

The parents of Aiden Clark say they wish he had been killed by an older white man, instead of a Haitian, because they say his death has been used to spread hate towards migrants. Aiden’s father asks for Republicans to stop using his death for political reasons. pic.twitter.com/jzlzm5EI9q — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 10, 2024

It sounds like they hate white men and Republicans.

This next man is fine with Little Haiti. He’s wrong about us not getting to choose. Immigration law is based on Americans’ wishes through their representatives, not one dictator in the White House.

A Springfield local says what the city is experiencing is no different than what has played out in other cities across the country: there’s Chinatown, Koreatown, Little Italy… : @Julio_Rosas11 pic.twitter.com/doViRUAiOF — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 11, 2024

This woman lives in fear in her once-quiet town.

An elderly resident of Springfield says she now leaves her house with a gun and her pitbull because she has been followed and groped by Haitians. She says she and her family no longer feel safe. pic.twitter.com/yCAWMOZ2C3 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 11, 2024

This man’s wife is frightened.

Local resident outside of Springfield, OH sounds off: “Words can’t describe how it makes me feel. I’m scared to death. My wife works in downtown Springfield. She’s overwhelmed with the Haitians. They can’t speak any English. They do not understand our money or anything else.” pic.twitter.com/jZRxKzAjpx — TheBlaze (@theblaze) September 11, 2024

Haitian drivers reportedly don’t drive well.

Mark Sanders, whose daughter witnessed the crash that killed 11-year-old Aiden Clark, said he is now driving a school bus to put his daughter at ease. Springfield authorities have not towed reckless Haitian drivers’ cars. Unlicensed drivers are causing accidents in the area. pic.twitter.com/HrSOHzUQU9 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 10, 2024

Reportedly all Haitian drivers:

The Dominican Republic says, “No,” but we have to say, “Yes,” or we’re haters and racists?

The Dominican Republic is carrying out a massive deportation operation for Haitians who are in the country illegally, dropping them off at the border by the truckload. pic.twitter.com/SuuUBoXMVs — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) March 13, 2024