Biden-Harris Hired a Nuclear Security Official to Queer Nuclear Weapons

Biden-Harris appointed Sneha Nair as special assistant at the National Nuclear Security Administration in February 2024. She’s worse than Sam Brinton, who stole women’s luggage in airports.

Fox News reported that Sneha Nair was appointed special assistant at the National Nuclear Security Administration in February 2024.

A recent hire at the nuclear security wing of the Department of Energy has previously called for disarmament policies – which reduce or eliminate nuclear weapons – arguing that advancing “queer theory” was essential to that agenda as well as important to America’s national security.

Nair has been working diligently for the last several months to “eradicate white supremacy” and believes “queering nuclear weapons” will help protect nuclear energy facilities in the US.

“Finally, queer theory informs the struggle for nuclear justice and disarmament,” Sneha Nair wrote last year. “Queer theory helps to shift the perception of nuclear weapons as instruments for security by telling the hidden stories of displacement, illness, and trauma caused by their production and testing.”

Sneha Nair said DEI is critical to security.

“By understanding DEI as a set of values critical to security, and therefore as an element of an effective nuclear security culture, stakeholders can explore how DEI can contribute to stronger security at nuclear facilities,” she said, according to Fox News.

“Collectively, these principles (of DEI) can work to mitigate counterproductive work behavior and prevent disgruntled employees from becoming insider threats,” she claimed.

Can someone who writes that be sane? The entire administration is filled with sociopaths who lie day and night.

Before she joined the administration, she worked for the Stimson Institute, which has received hundreds of thousands from Soros’ Open Society Foundations and millions from “The Embassy of the State of Qatar” over the years, Fox News Digital’s review of their funding sources revealed.

What a shock. Soros is involved? Who would have guessed?

Meet Sneha Nair. She was appointed by the Biden/Kamala regime as special assistant at the National Nuclear Security Administration. She believes in “queering nuclear weapons” and that spreading DEI is a National Security objective. What does that make you if you oppose DEI? A… pic.twitter.com/SnOsVz1RqZ — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) August 21, 2024

Queer Theory for Nuclear Justice

Researchers are calling for world leaders to apply Queer Theory to nuclear weapons policy. They claim it will strengthen national security.

According to the Vienna Center for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation’s Louis Reitmann and Sneha Nair of the Stimson Center, “governments cannot afford to lose out on the human capital and innovation potential of queer people” when discussing the “high stakes” topic of nukes.

These allegedly come from LGBTQ folks’ “life experiences” such as empathy, perseverance, and being able to “navigate being different.”