Chi State’s Attorney Foxx Will Not Prosecute Mostly Peaceful Rioters

Soros-funded State’s Attorney Kim Foxx announced she will not prosecute the peaceful terrorist rioters in Chicago this week. Foxx received a $408,000 donation from Soros’s Super PAC in 2016.

If they only commit misdemeanor crimes like disorderly conduct, public demonstrations, unlawful gatherings, criminal trespass to state-supported land, and break curfews, it won’t be a problem.

As long as they break the law peacefully, it’s okay. That’s a reversal of what she said in April about arrests of protesters violating the law during the convention.

Foxx has had that general, no-prosecute policy in place since 2020 for protesters at other venues, which she reconfirmed in a November 2023 memo to her staff. However, this April, she told the Chicago Tribune that the policy on protests won’t be in effect for the convention, meaning nonviolent crimes would be prosecuted.

She changed her mind.

Foxx has given a green light to criminal behavior by convention protesters and put the police in harm’s way. Her policy is irresponsible and an extraordinarily dangerous abuse of prosecutorial discretion.

Disgust!ng behaviour from rioters at the DNC march, cursing and flipping off Chicago PD who are just doing their job. Rioters in Chicago curse and flip off the police escorting the DNC march, shouting, “Shame on you, p*g!” #chicagopolice

#RespectLawEnforcement#DNCMARCH… pic.twitter.com/eNkMdvVRcX — Schulla (@Schulla007) August 20, 2024

So, J.D. Vance is weird, and these people are normal??? Listen for the bongos – commies always have bongos.

These are American Democrat Voters Pro-Baby Murderers, WOKE Karens, and Mentally disturbed mask wearing multi boosted nut jobs BUT JD Vance is Weird #DNC #DemocraticConvention #Chicago #Riots https://t.co/JFNsyHVW5V pic.twitter.com/vsJW4OjZCR — Culture War (@CultureWar2020) August 19, 2024

These guys are funny!

I asked Obama’s neighbors on the South Side of Chicago who they want for President. Legitimate *shock* at these answers.

Jaw on the floor. Obama talked a lot of trash on Trump last night. I hope he sees this… pic.twitter.com/3DGYNMFlCw — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 21, 2024