Biden-Harris Will Give Obamacare to People Here Illegally

As we reported last week, Biden-Harris will give Obamacare to potentially millions of DACA people here illegally, most of whom will get it for free. Fifteen states are suing. Giving to DACA is only the beginning, the foot in the door.

They are doing this with a rule when it should go through Congress.

At issue is a CMS final rule change called “Clarifying the Eligibility of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) Recipients and Certain Other NonCitizens for a Qualified Health Plan Through an Exchange, Advance Payments of the Premium Tax Credit, Cost-Sharing Reductions, a Basic Health Program.” In it, CMS redefines the legal term of “lawfully present” to include DACA recipients.

When Congress enacted the ACA, it limited eligibility only to “citizen[s] or national[s] of the United States [and] aliens lawfully present in the United States.”

Democrats promised they wouldn’t give Obamacare to illegal aliens, but Democrats break promises, especially the ones they were never serious about.

Obamacare Passed in 2010. By 2019, Democrats Were Pandering to Illegal foreigners, Promising Healthcare

To summarize the debates of 2019: No more private insurance, big government socialism, open borders, amnesty for all, high taxes, healthcare for illegals, so-called assault weapons ban, and Medicare For All. Biden told you he planned to destroy oil, gas, and coal.

When Pete Buttigieg ran for president, he said every person who comes into the country illegally must get free healthcare. It was “a pillar of his plan.”

Everyone in the world can have US health insurance.

Deeply in debt, California is a good example of what happens when you start giving people here illegally healthcare insurance. This will be at the expense of everyone who works hard and produces.

The HHS Office of Inspector General (OIG) found in 2018 that by exploiting Obamacare’s program expansion, California has enrolled hundreds of thousands of ineligible adults in Medicaid. The American Spectator reports that it has cost the federal taxpayer over $1 billion. It was clearly massive Medicaid fraud. California officials enrolled people here illegally in a program they are not entitled to. It is a subsidized program.

This has the effect of depriving the eligible poor of the services they need. It dilutes the money and the help poor Americans need.

That was only hundreds of thousands. Biden-Harris plans to give it to how many millions here illegally. She has already said everyone should get it if they are in the country. Kamala also wants to eliminate private health insurance so we are all dependent on government for our very existence.

In which Jake asks Kamala Harris whether people would be able to keep their private insurance, if they prefer, under Medicare For All system — and she rejects that. "Let's eliminate all of that. Let's move on." pic.twitter.com/A1AY2TOT4g — Rebecca Buck (@RebeccaBuck) January 29, 2019

We have Kamala Harris promising communist policies, including wild spending, high taxes, taxes on unrealized gains, and price controls. Believe her. We’ll never come back from this if she wins.