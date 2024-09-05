Biden-Harris Is Shocked Hamas Moved the Goalposts Again

Axios reports that anonymous White House officials were “shocked” that Hamas executed the hostages and have now hardened their negotiating position even more.

Why are they shocked? Did they honestly think they could negotiate with terrorists? They keep pressuring Israel as if they are the problem. Israel conceded on every possible issue.

Biden-Harris and the top advisers were shocked after Hamas killed six hostages, among them U.S. citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, and have started to rethink the way forward in the negotiations over the deal.

At the same time, Hamas’ new demand to increase the number of Palestinian prisoners released as part of the deal raised even more concerns and questions among U.S. negotiators about whether an agreement is possible, U.S. officials said.

“We still think the deal is the only way to save the lives of the hostages and stop the war. But the executions not only increased our sense of urgency but also called into question Hamas’ willingness to do a deal of any kind,” a U.S. official said.

The Biden-Harris administration is looking into still another proposal. It’s beyond stupid. Nothing will change. They would respect strength a lot more than this weak, failed policy. This war would have been over a long time ago if Biden-Harris hadn’t interfered. The longer it goes on, the more dangerous it gets.

Read this now and understand what is actually going on. Israel has agreed to every single concession it’s been asked to make. Only to see Hamas move the goalposts. Finally(!) this White House wonders if it’s been playing Hamas’s game all along. https://t.co/O4ZoaW2b0R — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) September 5, 2024

Meanwhile, Biden-Harris attempted to concede whatever they could to the radicals marching on campuses. It’s about Dearborn and the future of a large population of Jew-haters.

Whose side do you think they will take when they have all the power?