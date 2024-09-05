When You Import a Rape Culture, You Become a Rape Culture

The West is importing a rape culture, in addition to all the other violent crimes that come with massive, unvetted immigration.

Diego Rodriguez-Salvador rapes a child.

A monster in Louisiana illegally from El Salvador kidnapped and raped a 13-year-old girl. They haven’t found him yet. He’s loose.

Then we have Warley Neto, who raped a child on the elite island of Martha’s Vineyard.

Warley Neto, a 24-year-old illegal alien from Brazil, first crossed the United States-Mexico border near Paso Del Norte, Texas, in March 2018.

According to a report from Fox News, Desire allegedly molested a 10-year-old boy who lived next door to him in the area. A day after his arrest, Desire was arraigned in Attleboro, Massachusetts, District Court on the child sex crime charges.

Neto was found guilty and sentenced to 364 days in prison for those charges. All but 90 days of that sentence, though, were suspended. Neto, likely thanks to Massachusetts’s sanctuary state policy, was not turned over to ICE agents.

In January of this year, ICE agents again issued a detainer against Neto after the Tisbury Police Department arrested him on Martha’s Vineyard. He was nabbed for five counts of child rape and five counts of enticing a minor under 16 years old.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents issued a detainer against Neto, requesting custody of him, in February 2023. This was after he was arrested on Martha’s Vineyard and charged with strangulation or suffocation, assault and battery on a family household member, and making threats to commit a crime.

Akim Marc Desire, a Haitian import, raped a little boy.

A Haitian migrant is accused of molesting a 10-year-old boy in Mansfield, Massachusetts. This was after he was reportedly flown into the United States last year through Biden-Harris’s parole pipeline.

Akim Marc Desire, an 18-year-old Haitian national, was arrested late last month by the Mansfield Police Department. He was charged with indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.

THE VAST MAJORITY OF RAPISTS ARE MIGRANTS

Germany’s AfD has a list of the forenames of all 2023 gang rape suspects in one federal state. They claim it shows the vast majority are of migrant heritage.

“A clear trend is evident” in the forenames of those named as suspects in gang rapes in the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW) it said. This was after the Alternative for Germany (AfD) faction applied for a release of information not found in normal government data releases.

According to a publication by the state’s interior ministry report answering questions by two AfD parliamentarians, there were 209 reported gang rapes in NRW in 2023. The document notes that there is no actual definition of gang rape in German law. The research was facilitated by looking at reported rape cases where suspects were recorded as not working alone.

Sweden and Norway have the same problem.

Here is some raw news to you from Scamdinavia:

A small selection of knifte attacks, shootings, gang rapes and suspected bombs that happened over the weekend, combined with how Belgium can learn from Sweden: There’s no need to force their students to learn arabic, just import… pic.twitter.com/RPy0rJrEfc — Rebecca Mistereggen (@RMistereggen) September 1, 2024

This article from 2018 is very racist and bigoted. We must suppress information that marginalizes Noble Communities of Peaceful Immigrants.https://t.co/Lxf5fnBKNJ — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) September 3, 2024

Be Careful at the Eiffel Tower.

This is Alice @CordierAlice2 who heads up the women’s rights org @Coll_Nemesis in France. She warns the streets of Paris at the Olympic Games are unsafe. There are preyed upon with countless rapes in the area, inc. the Eiffel Tower. She blames it on migrants & Islam. pic.twitter.com/aFpcSK2MyF — David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) July 29, 2024

Keep Cuck Dancing for Massive, Unvetted Immigration

State of The Kingdom

UK

There were 5 gang-rapes and 6 children were stabbed to death while Officer Clownworld here did his little cuck-dance for the illegal immigrants pic.twitter.com/sFNHW5BvLX — Chauncey / Useless Tweeter (@nada88564211) August 23, 2024