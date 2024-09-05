WOW! Looks Like Mayor Eric Adams Is Going to Be Indicted – Update

Update: The FBI agents also searched the home of Timothy Pearson, a former high-ranking official in the New York Police Department who now advises the mayor on public safety, the person said. They issued a warrant to Police Commissioner Eddie Caban, who was Adams’ chauffeur. The chauffeur knows everything about Adams.

FBI agents seized electronic devices Wednesday from the homes of Phillip Banks III, the deputy mayor for public safety, and Sheena Wright, the first deputy mayor. Banks was already in legal trouble.

Sheena Wright is married to or just living with Big Apple Schools Chancellor David Banks, who Adams appointed. First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright. They have Wrightt and Banks’ brother.

Someone will squeal if there is anything to squeal about.

They are after Eric Adams.

Adams is delusional and suicidal. After Banks was arrested, Adams made him his number-two deputy.

It wasn’t until Adams complained about illegal immigration that the FBI found these allegedly sketchy dealings. Right before he was to meet with Biden about illegal immigration, they raided his fundraiser’s home. If Adams hadn’t spoken out about illegal immigration, would any of this have happened?

All that being said, we don’t know what is going on and who is guilty.

HuffPo reports that the Bureau agents showed up at the homes of First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright and Deputy Mayor for Criminal Justice Philip Banks III, two of the mayor’s closest operatives.

Sources familiar with the situation told THE CITY that FBI agents raided the homes of two of Mayor Eric Adams’ administration’s highest-ranking members.

A source said that agents showed up at Wright’s Hamilton Heights townhouse around 5 a.m. and simultaneously descended upon Banks’ brick and clapboard single-family home in Hollis.

Wright is the fiancé of David Banks, Phil Banks’ brother, who was appointed schools chancellor by Adams. The chancellor was seen by THE CITY entering and leaving the Hamilton Heights townhouse twice on Thursday. Asked about the raid, David Banks declined to comment, saying, “Today is the first day of school, and I am thrilled. ” He then jumped into an SUV to head to a scheduled appearance at a school in Queens.

They took their cell phones and laptops.

Days ago, Gov. Hochul’s former top official Linda Sun and her husband were arrested as potential Chinese Communist Party spies.

In November 2023, FBI agents searched the Crown Heights home of Brianna Suggs. She is a campaign consultant and top fundraiser linked to New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Suggs was also tied to Turkey.

Mayor Eric Adams has visited China seven times and Turkey several times. Why? He’s the mayor of New York City.

“The investigation revolves at least in part around whether the mayor’s 2021 campaign fundraising reveals collusion with foreign interests, including the Turkish government,” Politico reported.

Today’s investigation is allegedly unrelated to the federal Turkish investigation. They were investigating if Adams got special favors from Turkish airlines.

Adams was served with a grand jury subpoena back in July and was forced to hand over his electronic devices.