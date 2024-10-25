Biden-Harris Kept Suspected Iran Spies in Top Positions

A serious leak of alleged IDF plans was probably leaked by one of Biden-Harris’s top officials, Ariane Tabatabi. The plans detailed an Israeli attack on Iran. Israel denies it is their plan, but the leak is legitimate.

We knew last October that Iranian operatives were in top positions in the Biden-Harris regime. They were not fired despite their obvious Iran ties and despite one of them, Robert Maley, being put on suspension. Kash Patel warned everyone about these operatives in October 2023.

An Excerpt from Kash Patel Interview in October 2023

“Iran, the largest global state sponsor of terror… the hostage clock is 11 days since Americans have been kidnapped, and Biden hasn’t done anything. The intelligence failure is intentional.

Three key figures:

Robert O’Malley, who, by the way, was the architect of the JCPOA for Barack Obama, was the President’s senior envoy, President Biden, and senior envoy to Iran. He was suspended. His security clearance was removed by the FBI just a couple of months ago for suspicious activity.

We still don’t know why he empowered and employed Ariane Tabatabai. She’s the Chief of Staff for the Assistant Secretary of Defense for special operations, one of the most powerful positions in government. She is an Iranian pro-activist who has access to our nation’s most [] secrets, installed by Robert O’Malley, who has been caught communicating directly with the Iranian foreign ministry and asking permission if she should take trips on behalf of the US government. She’s still employed. No one has an answer for us, and House Intel has not investigated this. I have no idea why.

And then we have Maher Bitar. Maher Bitar, Schiff’s former General Counsel during Russiagate, the guy who wrote the Schiff memo …has now launched his way up the platform and runs on the National Security Council. Maher Bitar is in charge of the intelligence operations office. He is the singular head at the White House deciding what priorities intelligence [should] collect. He is a Palestinian sympathizer …on my truth social account, there is a photo of him in Palestinian garb in front of a sign, raising a sign that’s pro-apartheid for his divest Israel from Apartheid.

“These are the people that we’ve caught so far who have contacts with the Iranian regime and with each other, who have access to our nation’s most sensitive intelligence on Iran. And we are surprised…”

Watch:

Last October, Steve Bannon and Kash Patel warned that an Iranian spy network was influencing the Biden-Harris administration’s intelligence priorities, identifying Robert Malley, Ariane Tabatabai, and Maher Bitar. Tabatabai is now suspected of leaking Israel’s military plans to… pic.twitter.com/Kj0m7nQ6Pw — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) October 22, 2024