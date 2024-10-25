Hillary Jumps on the Trump Is Hitler Smear Campaign

According to Hillary Clinton, if you go to see Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden, you’re a Nazi. Since half the country supports Donald Trump, she is calling half the country Nazis.

She said Donald Trump is re-enacting the Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden in 1939.

It isn’t Donald Trump who hopes to end the filibuster, keep the borders open, and give them all citizenship. It is Kamala Harris who wants to destroy the Electoral College and the Supreme Court and kill our energy sector while pursuing endless war.

Kamala Harris is the person who waffles on support for Israel and trashed Netanyahu.

But we all know that. Hillary is counting on people being easily frightened or stupid. The phrase of the week is Trump is Hitler, as reported earlier.

