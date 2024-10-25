A Holocaust Victim Talks About Kamala Calling Trump Hitler

On calling Donald Trump ‘Hitler’ in the words of a victim of the Holocaust, there are no words Sentinel can add to this.

“Jerry Wartski, I’m 94 years old and a survivor of Auschwitz in the dead marches. Adolf Hitler invaded Poland when I was nine years old. He murdered my parents and most of our family. I know more about Hitler than Kamala will ever know in 1000 lifetimes.

“For her to accuse President Trump of being like Hitler is the worst thing I’ve ever heard in my 75 years living in the United States.

“I know President Trump, and he would never say this, and Kamala Harris knows this. She owes my parents and everybody else who was murdered by Hitler an apology for repeating this lie.

“Why should the Jewish people support President Trump? Because he’s a mensch. I believe that President Trump is definitely going to be good for Israel because everything that he has done up to now was in favor. He never double-crossed anyone, and he never showed any weakness.

“Why should President Trump pray for the hostages at the home and spend time with him so meaningful? He has always stood with the Jewish people and the State of Israel.”

