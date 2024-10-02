Biden-Harris Pressure Israel to Not Retaliate to Iran’s Attack

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, figureheads for whoever really runs the government, are still fence-sitting in the Israel-Iran crisis. Reportedly, Israel won’t allow the [corrupt Marxist] UN secretary general onto their property.
The U.S. condemns Iran’s attack on Israel and warns of consequences. President Biden seeks a cease-fire in Lebanon to prevent further conflict while fully supporting Israel. pic.twitter.com/fyBidDhiBH
— News In 60 Mins (@NewsIn60Mins) October 2, 2024
-
The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement
According to Open Source intel, Biden and Harris are trying to get Israel to not retaliate after Iran sent 181 missiles into the entirety of Israel.
While I don’t want to be involved in their war, other than helping with weaponry, I think the White House’s weakness makes the situation much worse. What do you think?
BIDEN-HARRIS PRESSURING ISRAEL TO NOT RESPOND TO IRAN ATTACK
Channel 14’s Tamir Morag reports that the Biden-Harris White House is engaged in intense behind the scenes pressure to prevent Israel from responding to the largest ballistic missile attack in history yesterday. https://t.co/IhyET8nE0N
— Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) October 2, 2024