Biden-Harris Pressure Israel to Not Retaliate to Iran’s Attack

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, figureheads for whoever really runs the government, are still fence-sitting in the Israel-Iran crisis. Reportedly, Israel won’t allow the [corrupt Marxist] UN secretary general onto their property.

The U.S. condemns Iran’s attack on Israel and warns of consequences. President Biden seeks a cease-fire in Lebanon to prevent further conflict while fully supporting Israel. pic.twitter.com/fyBidDhiBH — News In 60 Mins (@NewsIn60Mins) October 2, 2024

According to Open Source intel, Biden and Harris are trying to get Israel to not retaliate after Iran sent 181 missiles into the entirety of Israel.

While I don’t want to be involved in their war, other than helping with weaponry, I think the White House’s weakness makes the situation much worse. What do you think?

BIDEN-HARRIS PRESSURING ISRAEL TO NOT RESPOND TO IRAN ATTACK Channel 14’s Tamir Morag reports that the Biden-Harris White House is engaged in intense behind the scenes pressure to prevent Israel from responding to the largest ballistic missile attack in history yesterday. https://t.co/IhyET8nE0N — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) October 2, 2024