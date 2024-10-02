Biden-Harris Pressure Israel to Not Retaliate to Iran’s Attack

By
M DOWLING
-
0
0

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, figureheads for whoever really runs the government, are still fence-sitting in the Israel-Iran crisis. Reportedly, Israel won’t allow the [corrupt Marxist] UN secretary general onto their property.

According to Open Source intel, Biden and Harris are trying to get Israel to not retaliate after Iran sent 181 missiles into the entirety of Israel.

While I don’t want to be involved in their war, other than helping with weaponry, I think the White House’s weakness makes the situation much worse. What do you think?


