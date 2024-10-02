This Is Why the Trump Campaign Won’t Interview with 60 Minutes

We now know why the Trump campaign rejected an interview with CBS 60 Minutes. CBS said they would be cutting out of the taped interview to fact-check. The media does lie when they fact-check, so that wouldn’t work.

60 Minutes claims that Trump had scheduled the interview and backed out. However, the Trump campaign says it was never scheduled.

The DC Examiner has Kamala Harris, a middle-class kid, sitting for an interview. That should be fascinating.

After CBS claimed Trump scheduled it, the campaign said they never did. That would align with what was said publicly. It was very iffy, even as the media reported it.

“Fake News. 60 Minutes begged for an interview, even after they were caught lying about Hunter Biden’s laptop back in 2020. There were initial discussions, but nothing was ever scheduled or locked in,” Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said. “They insisted on cutting out of the interview to do fact-checking.”

“Now that they’ve lied about the interaction, they just f***ed themselves,” Cheung added.

“We’ve seen how this fact-checking works, and it is all one-sided. I can almost guarantee you that 60 Minutes won’t even fact-check Kamala Harris once during her interview. They will let her lie up one side of Trump and down the other, just like ABC News did in their debate.”

60 Minutes is one of the media elite who act as an arm of the Democrat Party. Donald Trump wouldn’t have a chance. We’ve already seen them in action. To do the interview would be the very definition of insanity.