Biden-Harris Willfully Invited Terrorists Into the USA

The former Border Patrol Chief of San Diego Aaron Heitke, who retired last year, testified to Congress that the Biden-Harris appointed bosses banned him from revealing any information on illegal aliens crossing the border with “significant ties to terrorism.”

He told Congress that SIAs (Significant Interest Aliens) were at very low levels before Biden came into office. After 2021 the numbers began to skyrocket from 10 to 15 arrests to over 100 in 2021. It has risen more each year since.

These are the ones they know about.

Heitke also testified that the Biden administration banned him from speaking to the media, and he was told to move migrants out of sight of the media. The administration also shipped them from San Diego to Texas. [It’s obvious they are turning Texas blue.]

“I had to release illegal aliens by the hundreds each day into communities who could not support them.” To quiet the problem, Heitke said, “Two flights a week were provided from San Diego to Texas. “These flights simply brought aliens that would have been released in San Diego over to Texas.”

“The administration was trying to convince the public there was no threat at the border,” he told Congress.

This administration should be arrested. Instead, the same people who told Biden what to do might win in November and tell Harris what to do. Expect more devastation. Forget about it being unsustainable. It’s unsurvivable.

