UAW Workers: Harris Presents an Existential Threat to Automakers

China’s taking over our auto industry.

Sean Fain is getting a lot of grief for not endorsing Kamala Harris, but what choice did he have? Sixty percent of auto workers will vote for Donald Trump.

This auto worker said he believes the figures are 65% to 70%. He is doing rallies every week in different areas. The very existence of their industry is under threat.

Harris said she wants no gasoline vehicles by 2035. That means we will only have Chinese-made vehicles.


