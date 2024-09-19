UAW Workers: Harris Presents an Existential Threat to Automakers

Sean Fain is getting a lot of grief for not endorsing Kamala Harris, but what choice did he have? Sixty percent of auto workers will vote for Donald Trump.

This auto worker said he believes the figures are 65% to 70%. He is doing rallies every week in different areas. The very existence of their industry is under threat.

Harris said she wants no gasoline vehicles by 2035. That means we will only have Chinese-made vehicles.

Auto Worker for Trump: “65% or 70% of the UAW members are supporting Donald Trump because the very existence of our industry is at stake.” Nobody show this to @ShawnFainUAW. pic.twitter.com/0ZrofxiZ7r — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 19, 2024