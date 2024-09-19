Hearing: “TdA Makes MS-13 Look Like Boy Scouts,” Tentacles Everywhere

The House Homeland Security Committee held a hearing yesterday, and the revelations were what you might expect, but they were shocking and appalling nonetheless.

According to Border Patrol statistics, Biden-Harris has only removed 23% of inadmissible aliens.

Rep. Gonzalez Said TdA Is Worse Than MS-13

“I would argue that TdA (Tren de Aragua) makes MS-13 look like Boy Scouts,” Rep. Gonzalez said at the hearing, “and the reason I say that is because each criminal organization that comes always tries the one up the one before it.

“They’re more ruthless; they do more murders. They do more rapes; they do more human smuggling, do more drugs, more guns. They’re more ruthless than the person before.

“[This] is why you should fear them; is why they should grow. I see them growing tentacles in places well beyond the border, larger cities, not only in Texas, but throughout the country, and this is the danger where we’re barely now just talking about TdA as if they’re similar to MS-13. They’re worse, and they’re gonna get a whole lot worse. …”

It’s good to see Tony Gonzalez finally talking about it.

Watch:

FOR YEARS, the Biden-Harris administration ignored our borders. Lawmakers, national security experts, & law enforcement warned them that criminal organizations were taking advantage of weak border security policies to gain ground in the U.S. Look where that’s gotten us. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NXo2Dd54fS — Rep. Tony Gonzales (@RepTonyGonzales) September 19, 2024