Biden-Harrisnomics Leading to Recession Fears

By
M DOWLING
-
0
1

Investors believe the economy is likely coming in for a hard landing. Wall Street thinks the Feds might be waiting too long to lower interest rates.

The Dow closed 500 points lower on recession fears. According to CNBC, Initial jobless claims rose the most since August 2023. The ISM manufacturing index, a barometer of factory activity in the U.S., came in at 46.8%, worse than expected and a signal of economic contraction. After these releases, the 10-year Treasury yield dropped below 4% for the first time since February.

The Dow went down a day after central bank policymakers chose to keep rates at the highest levels in two decades, when Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave investors some hope by signaling a September rate cut is on the table.

Wild spending, debt economy, destroying our energy sector, escalating wars, the Feds printing money, nations dropping the dollar: why would any of that be a problem?

Increased wages can’t keep up with Biden-Harris inflation.

More reinforcement:

We borrowed $62 billion yesterday.

HARRISNOMICS

Harris is here to make it worse. She is clueless. She sets the economic fires and pretends her policies are putting out the fire. Annual inflation went from 1.4% in January 2021 to over 9% in June 2022, and prices went up as much.

The overspending she promoted helped cause this. That caused the need to borrow exorbitant amounts of money. Taxpayers are now shelling out an annualized $1.6 trillion just to finance this burgeoning debt.

The media will probably make all her economic policies disappear. By November, she will sound like a fiscal conservative.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments