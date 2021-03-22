Unprecedented! ‘Migrants’ released without a court date, flood in unabated









People pouring in illegally don’t even have to pretend they will show up for a court date thanks to the Biden administration. The Biden Administration is breaking the law without any resistance.

The use of prosecutorial discretion by border patrol to release migrants [illegal aliens] without a notice to appear in court is unprecedented, according to multiple sources, and is yet another sign of how overwhelmed parts of the border are becoming, according to Axios. Even that statement is a diversion. The improper use of prosecutorial discretion and the refusal by this administration to follow the law is the real issue.

Things are so chaotic that there’s talk of flying migrants to the northern border for processing. There is another advantage for Democrats, and that is they can transform the northern states as they have the southern.

Jonathan Swan at Axios states that the maximum amount of time a child is legally supposed to be held in border patrol custody is 72 hours. But as of Saturday, 3,314 unaccompanied children had been in custody longer, with 2,226 for more than five days and 823 for more than 10 days.

Again the real issue is the flood of children coming illegally, many of whom will be raped and sex trafficked.

Senator Tom Cotton says: The Biden administration keeps saying that Trump somehow dismantled the immigration system. That’s false. It was the Biden admin that dismantled three highly effective policies.

Congressman Michael McCaul states, “I was chairman of Homeland Security, and as a federal prosecutor down here — it’s going to get worse. It’s going to get a lot worse. Springtime, summer, more and more come over.”

Where are the congressmen demanding Joe Biden follow the law? Especially where are the Republicans who will cease to exist as millions of new Democrat [communists] pour into the country.

We are watching the destruction of our country and the inevitable rise of the Democrat socialists/communists.

The mask is ripped off for all to see, but will they? We have a wholly opened border. Our border is erased and we are no longer a sovereign country.

YUMA AZ: The White House has been claiming that the administration has been actively rejecting migrants coming across the U.S. Southern Border This video proves otherwise pic.twitter.com/FVFs1Uynjm — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) March 20, 2021

