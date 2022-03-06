Biden Has Russia Negotiating an Iran Nuke Deal for Us

BIDEN IS THE MADDEST OF THEM ALL

As if the insanity from the White House hasn’t been enough, we now have Russia negotiating a nuclear deal for us with the radical Islamic Republic of Iran. At the same time, we continue to buy dirty oil from Russia. We will also soon buy dirty oil from Iran.

The US is negotiating a deal that will make it easier for Iran to get the nuclear bomb, and Russia is helping us do it. That’s likely one big reason why the US won’t sanction Russian oil. They are sacrificing Ukraine for this oil deal.

Biden will never take on China or Russia. They can do anything they want to us or anyone else.

This Administration is on the verge of entering America into an agreement that makes it EASIER for the ‘ to obtain a nuclear weapon. — Rep. Pat Fallon (@RepPatFallon) March 5, 2022

Russia most certainly has our best interests at heart (irony). What could possibly go wrong?

At the same time, there are reports that Iran and Russia schemed to avoid oil sanctions on Iran.

Sanctioned Russian tankers are carrying illicit Iranian oil, providing a fresh financial lifeline for Tehran and highlighting significant gaps in the Biden administration’s enforcement of sanctions, Free Beacon reports.

Richard Goldberg writes in the NY Post that this is the “worst deal ever”.

Iran was cheating on the old deal from the very start and using its benefits to destabilize the Middle East. Which is exactly what they will do again, thanks to the new worst deal in history, brokered by Russia at the Biden administration’s request. It ensures the United States will face an increasingly imminent choice of military action against Iran or accepting an Iranian nuclear weapon,” he writes.

