The Murder of 3 Young Girls and a Chaperone by California

David Mora, 39, aka David Fidel Mora Rojas, who was here illegally, used an unregistered [criminals do that] homemade gun with an illegal 30-round magazine to kill his three young daughters and their chaperone in a church. He also killed himself in the church, which is always a gun-free zone.

The AP reported that “David Mora, 39, overstayed his visa after entering California from his native Mexico on Dec. 17, 2018, on a non-immigrant visitor visa, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokeswoman Alethea Smock told The Associated Press.”

Under California’s sanctuary law, no one could tell the cops Mora needed to be deported. Three girls and a chaperone paid for California’s law. It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last.

HE WAS READY TO SNAP

Mora was arrested on February 23 on charges of resisting arrest, battery on a police officer, and driving under the influence. Five days later he opened fire inside The Church in Sacramento, which is located just east of Arden Fair.

He was still walking around free.

The weekly visitation was allowed under terms of a five-year restraining order obtained by Mora’s ex-girlfriend, who was the mother of the girls. The order said he had repeatedly threatened to kill her, scared their girls, and said he would kill himself.

In a response to a court filing for the order, Mora said he had no guns. What else was he going to say?

He did have a ghost gun that he made himself. That’s what the media cares about – he has a ghost gun. He could have also used a knife or a car or an ax if he didn’t have a gun, but let’s pretend the weapon is the problem. He didn’t register his gun and that is the law.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office told the AP that the sanctuary law does not notify immigration officials about in-custody people who are being released, and ICE was never notified. It prevents law enforcement from cooperating with federal officials when immigrants are accused of very serious crimes. [Highlighting by us]

Sanctuaries are for the bad guys and DHS Secretary Mayorkas has neutered ICE because he is one of the bad guys.

“This unspeakable tragedy highlights the true cost, unintended or not, of sanctuary policies that prevent law enforcement from protecting its citizens,” Sacramento Country Sheriff Scott Jones said in a statement.

BUT, THERE WILL BE MEMORIALS

With their usual lack of concern for actual people, the media worried about the weapon he chose to use. The MSM described how sad the community and school officials are about these monstrous murders. They showed photos of the makeshift memorials and spoke about how the children were loved and will be missed. It was an avoidable crime but they forgot to mention that.

No one is screaming to change the laws so these lawless criminals can be sent back to where they came from. Only the police do that. They are the people who risk their lives cleaning up during and after the tragedies.

Related