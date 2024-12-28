Biden: He Would Have Beaten DJT & Garland Was a Bad Choice

President Joe Biden regrets withdrawing from the 2024 presidential race, stating he believed he could have defeated Donald Trump. Did he see the polls? Biden also regrets picking Merrick Garland for attorney general, as he was slow to prosecute Trump for January 6.

Biden is just so awful.

Biden said he made a mistake in choosing Merrick Garland as attorney general. He claimed that Garland, a former US appeals court judge, was slow to prosecute Donald Trump for his role in the 6 January 2021 insurrection while presiding over a justice department that aggressively prosecuted Biden’s son Hunter.

These comments come from a profile in the Washinton Post by Tyler Pager titled Joe Biden’s lonely battle to sell his vision of American democracy.

Jim Clyburn said Joe’s style isn’t right for the current environment.

What? Being demented isn’t right? Dementia is a style?

“Your style,” he told the president, “does not lend itself well to the environment we’re currently in.”

Biden believed that he just needed to show Americans that traditional democracy still worked — by listening to experts, working with Republicans, passing popular policies — and voters would rally around him.

Marxism is traditional democracy now. Good to know.

Biden didn’t understand why it didn’t end polarization.

WaPo writes:

Previous articles in this series examined the pillars of Biden’s leadership — how he absorbs information, makes decisions, and communicates with Americans. They showed that Biden, even at the peak of his power, struggled mightily to communicate his decisions and vision.

Do you believe this?

They continued:

Even some of his closest advisers, without faulting Biden, conceded recently that his style of governing did not always mesh with today’s politics.

“The president has been operating on a time horizon measured in decades, while the political cycle is measured in four years,” Jake Sullivan, Biden’s national security adviser, said in an interview.

No one believes he governed.

Biden thinks he lost on economic issues because he didn’t sign his name to relief checks as Donald Trump did. The delusional puppet president thinks the media failed to give him enough credit.

This is a good one:

To show that he respects the peaceful transfer of power, Biden is welcoming Trump, who openly challenged that transition. Biden has repeatedly directed his aides to do all they can to help Trump assume the presidency, after years of calling Trump unfit for high office.

And the glorious ending:

The ultimate farewell to Biden’s presidency, and perhaps to his way of politics, will take place on Jan. 20, when Biden attends his successor’s inauguration, disregarding that Trump skipped Biden’s four years earlier.

That’s just his style.

Biden is as mad as a hatter.

[These people at the Post are also insane, or they think we’re stupid, or both.]

