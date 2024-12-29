Jerome Powell: It’s a “Solid Economy” and “Strong Labor Market”

Dowling Bottom Line
Jerome Powell said the economy is “solid,” and we have a “strong labor market.” Is he covering for cooking the books? It’s not inflation, it’s high prices.

Believe it or not, he’s a registered Republican.

The economy is great:

Jobs are great for foreigners:

Great economy:


