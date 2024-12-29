Jerome Powell: It’s a “Solid Economy” and “Strong Labor Market”

Jerome Powell said the economy is “solid,” and we have a “strong labor market.” Is he covering for cooking the books? It’s not inflation, it’s high prices.

Believe it or not, he’s a registered Republican.

DO YOU AGREE? Federal Reserve (@federalreserve) Chair Jerome Powell has emphatically declared that President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris are handing over a “solid economy with a strong labor market” to President-elect @realDonaldTrump and Vice President-elect… pic.twitter.com/gVLJmcXyzi — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) December 28, 2024

The economy is great:

Study: Inflation Undercounted by Half My lastest study with EJ Antoni finds Biden-Harris inflation has been undercounted by *half.* Meaning inflation has been close to 40%. This suggests we’ve been in recession since at least 2022. pic.twitter.com/kDkrXkhbos — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) October 17, 2024

When you hear “inflation has slowed,” what that really means is “prices have never been higher” and they’re still going up: pic.twitter.com/qdNSZJ9XJ1 — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) December 21, 2024

Jobs are great for foreigners:

Over the last year, native-born Americans have LOST 1.2 million jobs while foreign-born employment has increased 1.3 million; we’re just swapping out American workers at this point, not growing the pie for everyone… pic.twitter.com/b74olg1n4s — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) August 2, 2024

Great economy:

It took 63% of all personal income taxes in Feb to pay the interest on the debt – no roads, no military, no schools, no social security – JUST INTEREST: pic.twitter.com/c9GBjWTags — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) March 12, 2024

BREAKING: The U.S. saw an 18.1% increase in homelessness this year, with more than 770,000 people counted as homeless. https://t.co/PgHEyX8eVu — The Associated Press (@AP) December 27, 2024

