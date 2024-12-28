WSJ: Progressive Global Movement Is Over or Is it?

According to The Wall Street Journal writers, The progressive moment is over—at least for now.

The writers say politics is swinging to the right as a result of the working class’s concern about the economy and immigration. Also, there is “growing fatigue with issues from climate change to identity politics.”

Donald Trump’s return has a lot to do with it.

Across Europe, where economic growth has largely stalled, conservatives and populist right-wing parties are making unprecedented gains. Three-quarters of governments in the European Union are either led by a right-of-center party or are ruled by a coalition that includes at least one.

The shift is set to continue. Canada appears poised to kick out a deeply unpopular progressive prime minister, and Germany is expected to dump its center-left government. Polls show the top two parties in Germany represent the center-right and the far-right.

We should enjoy the respite because they will be back. Marxists always come back. They’ve planned and plotted for a hundred years.

